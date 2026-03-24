SMURFIT WESTROCK TEAMSTERS LAUNCH ULP STRIKE IN MASSACHUSETTS

Teamsters Forced on the Picket Line After Contract Expiration

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Smurfit Westrock in Wakefield, Mass., launched an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike after the company failed to negotiate a new agreement in a timely manner. The 60 members of Teamsters Local 3 are demanding fair wages, affordable health care, and no cuts to retirement contributions. The current contract expired March 23.

"Smurfit Westrock is the worst kind of corporate bully, spending millions of dollars for executive compensation and golden-parachute buyouts but nothing for the workers who built and maintain this company," said Steve Sullivan, President of Local 3. "Teamsters will not back down in this fight and will remain on the picket line 24/7 until this greedy employer comes to their senses."

Teamsters produce pizza boxes for national brands like Dominos and Papa Johns. Smurfit Westrock is one of the world's largest paper packaging companies, raking in $21.1 billion in revenue last year alone.

"I've been at this company for decades and the more money they make, the more they take from us," said Pedro Ramos, a 35-year worker at Smurfit Westrock. "This company doesn't respect workers. We are demanding that management return to the bargaining table and get serious about negotiating a fair contract."

Teamsters Local 3 represents 400 printing and packaging workers in the greater Boston area.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 3