SMX ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR ETHICAL SOURCING AND AUTHENTICATION OF SILVER IN COOPERATION WITH SMI

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) (NASDAQ: SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, has announced today the successful completion of proof of concept for ethical sourcing and authentication of silver in cooperation with SMI.

SMX has now successfully completed the marking of 2.2 tons of silver within SMI's operations. The program covered the marking of the silver raw material through continuous manufacturing processes to final products including recycling loops.

The SMX technology was added at the melting stage and the marked silver material was processed into blank (from casting, extrusion, rolling, annealing, blank cutting & recycling), and the quality of the marked intermediate material and final products was evaluated (from billet to blank and recycled blank after several cycles).

The results demonstrated 100% success rates on all marked products all along the production process (from billet to finished product) ensuring the durability and irrefutable proof of quality and Brand authentication of the silver for credible ESG reporting for stakeholders, customers, auditors, and regulators.

Success

To implement the SMX Marking System within SMI's silver process by embedding the technology within the raw material during the melting stage at the authorized facility for Brand authentication.





To ensure the durability of SMX Marking System after each stage of the current manufacturing process and provide traceability of the silver during its production process while maintaining silver properties & purity.





To demonstrate the flexibility & durability of the SMX Marking System by adjusting the amount of SMX Marking System implemented according to the mass ratio of virgin (unmarked) silver material and 'marked' leftover (from previous lot) introduced via melting stage of the continuous manufacturing process, and by processing the newly marked silver along the production process until final products, while maintaining the silver properties & overall purity.





To detect the SMX Marking Systems within the several batches of marked silver after each process stage from casting, hot extrusion, annealing, and blanks cutting and recycling.





To demonstrate that the SMX Marking System embedded within silver does not affect the material or the mechanical properties of the material and final product and complies with all specifications (grade composition, restriction limits & purity).

Outcomes

SMX successfully implemented its Marking System across several batches of the silver at the melting stage and was able to differentiate marked from unmarked silver material, providing Brand authentication of the silver material.

SMX Marking System was successfully detected throughout the silver production process from melting, casting, hot & cold rolling, annealing to blank cutting & recycling, demonstrating its durability and traceability functionality.

The SMX Marking System provided a non-destructive way of tracing, identifying, authenticating, and validating the marked silver. This was confirmed during blind testing where 100% of all samples were read successfully.

The SMX Marking System was confirmed to deliver the results while ensuring all the mechanical and material properties remained intact covering tensile microstructure, hardness, and grain size.

SMI and SMX are now evaluating potential next steps.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About SMI

Sunshine Minting Inc. (SMI) is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada and is of the world's largest suppliers of precious metal products for the minting and bullion industry globally. SMI has been supplying quality products and services to the Mint industry (Blanks, Bullion, and Custom Minting) for over 30 years; and has a proven track record for quality and innovation that has helped to re-define the standard around the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company (certified by DNV), SMI manufactures and supplies fine silver and fine gold products, as well as platinum products to government and private mints and to prominent, well-known financial institutions and marketing companies worldwide.

SMI operates four manufacturing facilities on two continents; Henderson, Nevada; Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Providence, Rhode Island; and Shanghai, China.

SMI produces products in accordance with the stringent specifications demanded by our government mint customers. Our proficient, up-to-date laboratory facility ensures that all products fulfill the specified requirements of our customers. Our customers are worldwide in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Its gold and silver bullion products are sold by most of the major bullion dealers, financial institutions, and distributors around the world. It has an established reputation for quality, consistency, and capacity as well as for embracing innovative concepts and technology in the precious metal industry. SMI's brand is on most widely recognized private minting brand lists. SMI silver bars and rounds range in weight from 1 gram to 100 ounces. Gold bars and rounds range from 1 gram to 1 kilogram and most of our gold product is packaged in customized Tamper Evident Packaging (TEP). All of SMI Branded Bullion products contain our innovative MintMark SITM Anti-Counterfeit technology.

Sunshine Minting Inc. is a brand that symbolizes precious metal fineness, exceptional quality, and service. It is the leading manufacturer of products for the minting and bullion industry, and is committed to meeting customer requirements by providing quality products with cost-effective processes, innovative technology, and timely delivery.

