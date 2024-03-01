SMX Appoints Ofira Bar as Chief Financial Officer

Company Continues to Enhance Core Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), an innovative company specializing in digitization of physical objects to foster a circular and closed loop economy, in seeking to continuously enhance its core capabilities, today announced the appointment of Ms. Ofira Bar as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Bar, a seasoned finance executive with 20 years of experience, is replacing Limor Moshe Lotker as the Company's CFO, effective 1 March 2024. She will report directly to Haggai Alon, the Company's CEO.

Ms. Bar will be responsible for the Company's global finance, including financial planning and analysis, investor relations and tax. Her addition to the Company's team reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing its core capabilities.

"We are excited to have Ms. Bar join our leadership team and help build out critical infrastructure needs to support our future commercialization efforts.

We also want to thank Ms. Moshe Lotker for her many contributions over the past and we wish her success in her future endeavors."

About SMX

SMX integrates chemistry, physics, and computer science to give materials memory and create a culture of transparency and trust across multiple industries. The company's nearly 100 patents support unique marking, measuring, and tracking technologies allowing clients to seamlessly deploy transparency at all levels of development and provide all stakeholders with a complete provenance of material composition and history, from virgin material to recycled, to address manufacturing challenges and ESG goals while maintaining sustainable growth. As a result, SMX's technologies help companies address ESG commitments and transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Website:www.smx.tech

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future.

