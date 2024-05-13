SMX Partners with Brink's to Create New Gold Market Standards

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy and a provider of innovative technology solutions for the commodities market, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Brink's aimed at revolutionizing the gold market landscape.

Members of the Brinks and SMX Executive Teams meeting with Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the DMCC, in Dubai to announce their groundbreaking strategic partnership to create the new gold standard.

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together SMX's state-of-the-art technology, Brink's renowned expertise in secure logistics with a global network of operations, serving customers in more than 100 countries. The partnership is poised to introduce unparalleled transparency, trust, and efficiency to the gold market ecosystem.

At the heart of the partnership lies SMX's revolutionary technology, which will be deployed by Brink's to enhance various aspects of gold marking, auditing, and storage. Leveraging SMX technology, Brink's will ensure impartial marking and auditing of gold in Dubai, setting new standards for transparency and reliability in the market.

The joint service offered by Brink's and SMX will be able to elevate the reporting and quality assurance standards for gold sourced, refined and vaulted in Dubai by companies operating both in DMCC's free zone and in the whole Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Furthermore, the collaboration is intended to extend the benefits of SMX technology to empower market participants with enhanced transparency and liquidity in gold financing.

trueGold Consortium, a majority-owned subsidiary of SMX holding the exclusive SMX tech license for all gold applications, will play a pivotal role in implementing the technology together with Brink's for the gold market operations in Dubai. Additionally, the joint service between SMX (via trueGold) and Brink's lab located in Dubai will commence during Q3, 2024

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, remarked, "The partnership between SMX and Brink's would expand services for both members of DMCC's vast ecosystem for precious metals, and external parties, supporting their requirements for wider market access. We are excited to have Brink's lead the implementation and seeing greater adoption across the value chain."

Speaking about the partnership, Michel Constain, Vice President, Africa and Middle East, Brink's, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with SMX in this transformative initiative. By leveraging Brink's expertise in secure logistics and utilizing SMX's cutting-edge technology in our state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Dubai; we aim to set new benchmarks for transparency and trust in the gold market for our clients."

Hugh Morgan, Chairman of trueGold Consortium, expressed optimism, stating, "As the Chairman of trueGold Consortium, I am delighted to see the partnership between SMX and Brink's come to fruition. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing technological innovation in the gold market and underscores the commitment of all parties involved to set new standards of transparency and trust."

The formal launch of the partnership between SMX and Brink's took place on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at DMCC's headquarters, Uptown Tower, in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the gold market. Key stakeholders from SMX, DMCC, and Brink's were in attendance, underscoring the collective commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

Furthermore, SMX is in the process of establishing a subsidiary named 'SMX GCC Sustainability and Circular Economy'. This entity will serve as the regional operational arm for the collaboration between Brink's, DMCC, and the GCC region, further solidifying the commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles in the gold market ecosystem.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

https://smx.tech/home

About DMCC

DMCC is a global trade powerhouse. Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world's leading business hub and an international centre for trade, commerce and innovation.

Established in 2002 with the mission of establishing Dubai as a commodity trading and enterprise gateway to the Middle East and beyond, DMCC has since grown to become one of its most important economic drivers, today accounting for 11% of all foreign direct investment in the emirate.

Voted the number one free zone on the planet for 9 consecutive years, DMCC is where the world does business.

https://dmcc.ae/

About Brink's

Brink's is a global leader in secure logistics and precious metals services, trusted by businesses and financial institutions worldwide for over 160 years. With a relentless commitment to security and reliability, Brink's sets the standard for excellence in the industry. For more information, please visit our website:

https://brinksglobal.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

