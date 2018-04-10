Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smyte, the world's first abuse management platform to combat online harassment, payment fraud, messaging spam, and account takeovers, today announced that Zendesk has successfully eliminated 80% of spammers after the company's integration with Smyte.

Zendesk is designed for companies looking to create more meaningful, personal, and productive customer relationships. "If a spammer is sending out phishing emails that say 'Powered by Zendesk', it damages our reputation. If a high enough percentage of those emails are sent out and marked as spam, our IPs wind up on blacklists," said Hao Sun, Engineering Manager at Zendesk.

Zendesk turned to Smyte to protect their Free Trial approach from malicious spammers. In so doing, Zendesk not only achieved their goal but also realized many additional benefits:

Reduced False Positive Rate by ~70%: Smyte's Abuse Management Platform (AMP) applies many different abuse detection services to each customer's event stream and presents high-context alerts for easy investigation. As Hao says, "We learned Smyte already had a gibberish detector that was very accurate. The [Smyte] dashboard showed us what their models were doing and returned useful data. It was clear they had good machine learning."

Smyte's Abuse Management Platform (AMP) applies many different abuse detection services to each customer's event stream and presents high-context alerts for easy investigation. As Hao says, "We learned Smyte already had a gibberish detector that was very accurate. The [Smyte] dashboard showed us what their models were doing and returned useful data. It was clear they had good machine learning." Reduced Time-To-Resolution from weeks to hours: One common challenge of a rules-based approach is the time required to deploy new rules to block bad actors. Hao explains, "Before Smyte, there would be a weeklong process from the time we spotted a new pattern until we could push a rule onto the system. Now, Smyte's rules engine allows us to move extremely quickly."

One common challenge of a rules-based approach is the time required to deploy new rules to block bad actors. Hao explains, "Before Smyte, there would be a weeklong process from the time we spotted a new pattern until we could push a rule onto the system. Now, Smyte's rules engine allows us to move extremely quickly." Cut down new spammer sign-up attempts by 80%: As alert precision went up and remediation times went down the spammers simply gave up. Hao explains, "We really discouraged spammers because we could capture them in such a timely manner."

As alert precision went up and remediation times went down the spammers simply gave up. Hao explains, "We really discouraged spammers because we could capture them in such a timely manner." Improved operational efficiency: Often, when a pattern of abuse is found the abuse engineer must manually block each entity. Not so with Smyte, explains Hao: "The dashboard allowed us to look holistically at account sign up information. Their system is able to group related spammer-owned accounts together and tie them to a single entity. Their platform allows you to create a rule inside, on the fly, to take down the entire ring in one go."

Often, when a pattern of abuse is found the abuse engineer must manually block each entity. Not so with Smyte, explains Hao: "The dashboard allowed us to look holistically at account sign up information. Their system is able to group related spammer-owned accounts together and tie them to a single entity. Their platform allows you to create a rule inside, on the fly, to take down the entire ring in one go." Created new options for increasing conversions: Zendesk wanted to enable all features for every free trial to maximize conversions but felt it was too risky given the abuse of their system. However, with Smyte's success, this strategy is now considered a viable option. Hao says, "With Smyte, we're more confident we can auto-suspend bad actors. It opens up the possibility that we can offer this to trial users, with maybe a simple step like contacting support."

Smyte CEO Pete Hunt adds, "Abuse limits the options for improving user engagement. Changing that dynamic opens up new opportunities for growth, which is a fundamental aspect of Smyte's value proposition."

