Smyth Companies Announces Appointment of Steve Wirrig as CEO

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smyth Companies ("Smyth" or the "Company"), a leading full–service provider of high–quality prime label and custom flexible packaging solutions backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced the appointment of Steve Wirrig as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Wirrig will lead the Company's mission to deliver best–in–class solutions for its customers while driving the next phase of growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, supported by a continued focus on operational excellence across the organization.

Wirrig brings more than three decades of leadership experience across global packaging and manufacturing organizations and most recently served as CEO of NovaVision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve as CEO at this pivotal moment for the Company," said Bradford Williams, Partner and Co–Head of Industrials at Crestview Partners. "His proven ability to drive growth, build high–performing teams, and deliver outstanding results for customers uniquely position him to lead Smyth into its next phase."

Prior to joining NovaVision, Wirrig was CEO of Rohrer Corporation and served in various leadership positions at Coveris, KubeTech, Rexam, and Textron.

"I'm honored to join such a strong and respected organization," said Wirrig. "Smyth's long track record of excellence, deep commitment to its customers, and exceptionally talented team provide a tremendous foundation for continued success. I'm excited to work closely with Crestview and the entire Smyth organization to build on this momentum, accelerate growth, and continue delivering innovative, high–quality solutions that our customers rely on every day."

About Smyth Companies

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, Smyth is a leading provider of labels and related packaging solutions including pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, glue-applied labels, and flexible packaging with a focus on the household, food, beverage, health & beauty, and automotive aftermarket segments. With 600+ employees across seven strategically-located facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Virginia, Massachusettes, Arizona, and Illinois. Smyth offers the national reach and breadth of product offerings typically only available at the largest of label companies coupled with a high-touch, customer-first approach. For more information, please visit www.smythco.com.

