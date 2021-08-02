Smyth Tribeca Opens In NYC As The City Reclaims Its Distinction As One Of The World's Greatest Destinations

"On behalf of the entire team at Smyth Tribeca, we are thrilled to open our doors amidst such a poignant time of revival for New York City," said Evan Altman, Senior Vice President, Lifestyle Hotels, Highgate. "We look forward to once again being an integral part of the fabric that makes up this vibrant community."

Managed by Highgate, the 100-room hotel emerges as a top destination for business, leisure and family travel, with versatile quarters suited to guests of all kinds. Smyth Tribeca's distinctly residential vibe combines simplicity and style with timeless modern touches, exuding warmth that is emblematic of a home-away-from-home. The collection of nooks and cozy corners in the lobby and bar offer respite from the outside world and a much-needed recharge after a long day in the bustling city.

All of Smyth's well-appointed guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious marble bathrooms and views of lower Manhattan. For those seeking ample room, guests can indulge in one of Smyth Tribeca's expansive 16 suites. The Penthouse offers 1,200 square feet of indoor space equipped with a full kitchen, living and dining room, two bathrooms, master bedroom and a show-stopping 800-square-foot terrace. Equally striking, the 1,000-square-foot Smyth Suite includes a living area and dining table with seating for eight, a workstation, two bathrooms and a 300-square-foot private terrace boasting expansive views of the city skyline.

Scheduled for late 2021, the food and beverage program will undergo a robust transformation including a new restaurant, lobby bar and private event space, placing Smyth Tribeca at the center of TriBeCa's culinary scene. A gym refresh with new equipment and technology will complete the hotel's offerings.

Room rates start at $395 per night. For more information about Smyth Tribeca, please visit www.smythtribeca.com.

About Highgate:

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki.

