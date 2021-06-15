SNA Event Productions Creates Strategic Partnership With Xpodigital

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SNA Event Productions ("SNAEP"), a division of Safety NetAccess, Inc. (SNA), is excited to announce the creation of a strategic partnership with Xpodigital to better serve the needs of the conference and events industry.

This new partnership will combine SNA's vast guest room technology experiences and SNAEP's innovation with Xpodigital's robust managed network and digital signage services to provide event locations, guests, and attendees with a cohesive, unified experience from the guest room to the convention center.

"With the conference industry in a state of evolution, these properties will be looking for innovative ways to attract new meetings and events," said Gabe Gilligan, President of Xpodigital. "Keeping the guest engaged with an end-to-end experience regardless of their location is going to be a real game-changer."

Martin Kwitschau, President of SNAEP, added, "Xpodigital's experience and product offering complement our own. From our guest internet and AV equipment to their conference facility-managed networks and digital signage, this is a partnership that brings enhanced value and significant competitive advantages, across the board, to any property."

Properties now have one solution they can rely on for end-to-end connectivity, AV production, and conference delivery. Currently, the industry does not have a one-provider solution to handle problem resolutions regarding issues with their managed network and conference solutions. The combined resources of SNAEP and Xpodigital offer the industry a complete, comprehensive platform.

About Safety NetAccess | SNA is a leading national high-tech solutions company that has been providing a broad range of technology products and services since 2001. All SNA products and services are exclusively designed for the most selective client and include visitor-based Wi-Fi networks, telecom, security camera solutions, energy management, television and casting solutions, low-voltage cabling, and Broadcom/telecom circuits. Our networks are managed, monitored, and maintained with 24/7/365 live support. Our support team is made of experienced engineers to ensure superior service for our clients and their end-users. Today SNA has installed a variety of network environments including hotels, resorts, open-air venues, multiple dwelling units, military bases, coffee shops, restaurants, universities, high schools, campsites, and marinas. For more information, please visit www.safetynetaccess.com or www.snaeventproductions.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube, and Twitter.

About XpoNet Corporation dba Xpodigital | Xpodigital provides businesses and government agencies with an array of managed custom communications technology solutions. Xpodigtal's Managed Network Services provide resilient, secure communications networks for permanent and temporary applications. Xpodigital's Event Managed Network Services provide superior network support for in-person, remote, and hybrid events with its HelloHybridSM services and Xpodigital Managed Digital Signage Services with cutting-edge visual technology solutions to include LED walls, menu boards, touchscreens, and non-touch interactive screens. Custom agency design services and content management is delivered through a proprietary and robust cloud-based CMS system. Xpodigital is a privately held company based in Orlando, Florida. For more information, please visit www.xpodigital.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

