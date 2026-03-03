SNA International Awarded $151B Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract Vehicle

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SNA International is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

"SHIELD represents an important opportunity to support the Missile Defense Agency at scale," said Ryan Hayes, President of SNA International. "Our focus is simple: deliver cleared, highly skilled subject matter experts who can integrate quickly, execute reliably, and advance mission objectives without disruption. We are prepared to bring the depth, agility, and operational discipline required to help the Agency meet complex and rapidly evolving threats."

SNA's operating model emphasizes lean corporate overhead, rapid mobilization of cleared talent, and seamless integration with government teams. The firm's transition and retention approach preserves institutional knowledge, reduces operational risk, and ensures performance—especially in mission-critical environments where performance gaps are unacceptable.

The SHIELD IDIQ positions SNA to compete for and deliver mission-critical support across the Missile Defense Agency's evolving requirements, including technical, engineering, analytical, and programmatic services that strengthen homeland defense and layered missile defense capabilities.

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, SNA International has been a mission-driven prime contractor supporting defense, intelligence, and national security customers since 2002. With more than two decades of experience delivering science-driven and operationally rigorous solutions, SNA has established a record of exceptional performance across complex federal programs.

