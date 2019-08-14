SNA International Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SNA International (SNA) is number 292 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. SNA's ranking represents a three-year growth rate of 2000% percent.

Dr. Amanda Sozer, President of SNA, said, "Our staggering growth rate is a testament to the incredible work of SNA team members. It is through their hard work and dedication that allows us to continue to grow as a company. Clients respect our thought leadership and want to work with us because of our high-quality service and the value we bring to their organizations."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. SNA is proud to add jobs to our Nation and while leading the field of forensic science.

SNA, based in Alexandria, VA, focuses on forensics, biometrics, and identity intelligence services worldwide. With a staff of over 200 scientists and business professionals, SNA creates innovative, cost-effective and reliable forensic and biometric solutions guaranteed to work in the real world. SNA's staff support high visibility forensic human identification operations, including staffing some of the largest federal forensic laboratories in the US. SNA is also supporting the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to implement Rapid DNA operations to identify human trafficking, promote legal immigration and identify individuals trying to harm our homeland and reunite families following disasters.

