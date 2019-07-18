SNA International Wins Small Business Administration's Prime Contractor of the Year Award for Region III

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SNA International, LLC is proud to announce that we have been named the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)'s 2019 Region III Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year. SBA's Region III encompasses portions of the Mid-Atlantic to include the District of Columbia and larger National Capital area.

SNA's president, Dr. Amanda Sozer, is one of the few women scientists leading a major scientific firm. SNA is a SBA certified woman-owned 8(a) company based in Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to help build a safe and just world by empowering organizations in the use of human identification and forensic science. Dr. Sozer built this business from a one-woman consultancy after September 11, 2001 to one with a staff of over 200, largely through her hard work and incredible dedication. She has overcome significant difficulties as a woman in a STEM field, becoming a globally-recognized expert in forensics while deftly leading her company through explosive growth.

Nominated by Christopher Miles, Deputy Director of Standards and Integration at the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, this award recognizes SNA's outstanding support efforts to help move DNA from a limited forensic human capability within DHS to a fully automated DNA biometric.

Dr.Sozer said, "I am so pleased to receive this award on behalf of all SNA team members. It is through their hard work and dedication that we are being singled out in Region III, a region that encompasses our Nation's capital and one that probably has the highest concentration of prime contractors in the country. This award speaks to the incredible work we are doing for our clients and our close and warm relationships with them."

Our professionals have responded to more than 50 mass fatality, aviation fatality, and other incidents, and our forensic scientists have supported forensic operations at the local, state, federal, and international level. SNA supports the Department of Defense, both in the US and internationally, in staffing some of the largest Federal forensic laboratories. SNA also supports the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to implement Rapid DNA, a government-led innovation to obtain human DNA profile results in hours not weeks, identifying immigration fraud, criminals and known or suspected terrorists, and facilitating family reunification after disasters.

Dr. Sozer received the Region III award on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 during the SBA Small Business Week awards ceremony in Greenbelt, MD.

CONTACT: Amy Hoang Wrona, awrona@sna-intl.com

SOURCE SNA International

