Snack Bars Market in the US to Grow by USD 806.08 Million, Accelerating at a CAGR of About 2%| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the snack bars market in the US.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?



Energy and nutrition bars are the leading segment in the market.



Energy and nutrition bars are the leading segment in the market.



The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 2%.



The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 2%.



Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc ., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. are the top players in the market.



Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. are the top players in the market.



The new product launches are driving the growth of the market. However, the rising competition from alternatives will hamper the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising competition from alternatives is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this snack bars market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Snack Bars Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Energy and Nutrition Bars



Granola Bars



Breakfast Bars



Other Snack Bars

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution



Online Distribution

Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The snack bars market in the US report covers the following areas:

Snack Bars Market in the US Size

Snack Bars Market in the US Trends

Snack Bars Market in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for plant-based snack bars as one of the prime reasons driving the Snack Bars Market in the US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.







Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Detailed information on factors that will assist the snack bars market growth in the US during the next five years.

Estimation of the snack bars market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the snack bars market in the US.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of snack bars market in the US vendors.

