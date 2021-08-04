Snack Bars Market in the US to grow over $ 800 Million during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 806.08 million is expected in the snack bars market in the US during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the snack bars market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Snack Bars Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Energy And Nutrition Bars
- Granola Bars
- Breakfast Bars
- Other Snack Bars
- Distribution channel
- Offline Distribution
- Online Distribution
Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the snack bars market in the US in the beverages industry include Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Snack Bars Market in the US size
- Snack Bars Market in the US trends
- Snack Bars Market in the US industry analysis
The increasing demand for plant-based snack bars is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rising competition from alternatives may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the snack bars market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Snack Bars Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist snack bars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the snack bars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the snack bars market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of snack bars market vendors
