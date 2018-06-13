Snack Factory Expands Line Of Thin And Crunchy Pretzel Crisps With Two New Flavor Innovations

Artisan Style Snack Factory Sourdough Pretzel Crisps® deliver an authentic tangy sourdough flavor that consumers love with Pretzel Crisps® product's signature light and crispy crunch. With this classic taste, the Snack Factory Sourdough Pretzel Crisps® pair perfectly with deli meats, cheeses and spreads. For those with a sweet tooth, new Deli Style Snack Factory Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Crisps® are generously seasoned with cinnamon and sugar for the perfect sweet and salty treat. Enjoy Snack Factory Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Crisps® straight from the bag or pair with fresh fruit, whipped topping or chocolate dips for a permanent spot on the dessert table.

"We love pairing on-trend flavors with our light and crispy Pretzel Crisps® to create delicious additions to the Snack Factory portfolio," says Syreeta Norwood, Senior Brand Manager for Snack Factory. "Authentic Sourdough has a unique flavor profile that pretzel fans will love. Cinnamon Sugar, which continues to dominate the innovation landscape, when combined with Pretzel Crisps® creates salty sweet perfection."

At around 100 calories per serving these new additions continue Snack Factory's tradition of snacks packed full of flavor and versatility that you can feel good about eating. Find the new Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps® in the deli section of grocery stores nationwide. For more information about the new Pretzel Crisps® flavors and the entire Snack Factory portfolio, please visit: www.pretzelcrisps.com.

ABOUT SNACK FACTORY®:

Since 2004, Snack Factory has reinvented the pretzel category with Pretzel Crisps®, winning over the hearts and taste buds of snackers everywhere as the world's first pretzel-shaped cracker. Today, Snack Factory is dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and delicious clean-label snacks. Based in Charlotte, NC, Snack Factory products are distributed nationally through grocery stores, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and club stores. For more information, visit www.snackfactory.com.

ABOUT CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY:

Campbell (NYSE: CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what's important today. Led by our iconic Campbell's brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Pacific Foods, Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE Chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald, Late July and other brand names. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

