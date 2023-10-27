Snack market to grow by 5.62% Y-O-Y in 2023 | Agthia Group PJSC, B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Snack market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Snack Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Agthia Group PJSC, B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Deco Food Service, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc ., Happytizers Pvt Ltd, Harvest Almond Snacks, Hormel Foods Corp., J and J Snack Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Popcorn Shed Ltd., Rich Products Corp., Sargento Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Bakery products, Chocolate, Savory snacks, Frozen snacks, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the snack market was valued at USD 596.34 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 191.73 billion. The snack market size is estimated to grow by USD 300.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% according to Technavio.

Snack market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Snack market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Calbee Inc. - The company offers snacks such as potato chips, jagarico, jagabee, and sapporo potato.

- The company offers snacks such as potato chips, jagarico, jagabee, and sapporo potato. Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers snacks such as mug cakes, muffins, salsa, and tortilla chips.

- The company offers snacks such as mug cakes, muffins, salsa, and tortilla chips. Ferrero International S.A. - The company offers snacks such as Ferrero Rocher , Tic Tac, and Nutella.

- The company offers snacks such as , Tic Tac, and Nutella. General Mills Inc . - The company offers snacks such as nature valley crunchy granola bars peanut, fruit gushers gluten free fruit snacks flavor mixers, and gardetto snack mix garlic rye chips.

Snack market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle

Evolving taste preferences

Growing preference for savory snacks

KEY challenges –

Rising number of health effects

Fluctuations in raw material costs

Warehousing and distribution challenges of frozen snacks

The snack market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this snack market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the snack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the snack market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the snack market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of snack market vendors

The plant-based protein products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,138.42 million . The expanding global vegan population base is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of functional foods may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The expanding global vegan population base is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of functional foods may impede the market growth. The chocolate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 45.78 million . The increasing marketing activities are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption may impede the market growth.

Snack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 300.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agthia Group PJSC, B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Deco Food Service, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc., Happytizers Pvt Ltd, Harvest Almond Snacks, Hormel Foods Corp., J and J Snack Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Popcorn Shed Ltd., Rich Products Corp., Sargento Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global snack market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global snack market 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Savory snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Savory snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Savory snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Savory snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Savory snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Frozen snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Frozen snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Frozen snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Frozen snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Frozen snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (USD billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 120: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Calbee Inc.

Exhibit 123: Calbee Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Calbee Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Calbee Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 126: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Ferrero International S.A.

Exhibit 131: Ferrero International S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ferrero International S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Ferrero International S.A. - Key offerings

12.7 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 134: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 135: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 136: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 137: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 138: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

Exhibit 139: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 J and J Snack Foods Corp.

Exhibit 144: J and J Snack Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: J and J Snack Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: J and J Snack Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: J and J Snack Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 148: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

12.11 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 152: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 155: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 160: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 163: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 165: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sargento Foods Inc.

Exhibit 170: Sargento Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Sargento Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Sargento Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 173: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 174: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 177: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

