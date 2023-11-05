Snack market to grow by USD 300.56 billion in 2023 | Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Snack Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Agthia Group PJSC, B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Deco Food Service, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc ., Happytizers Pvt Ltd, Harvest Almond Snacks, Hormel Foods Corp., J and J Snack Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Popcorn Shed Ltd., Rich Products Corp., Sargento Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Bakery products, Chocolate, Savory snacks, Frozen snacks, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the snack market, request a sample report

In 2017, the snack market was valued at USD 596.34 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 191.73 billion. The snack market size is estimated to grow by USD 300.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. Major Drivers – Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle, Evolving taste preferences and Growing preference for savory snacks

However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% according to Technavio.

Snack market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Snack market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Calbee Inc. - The company offers snacks such as potato chips, jagarico, jagabee, and sapporo potato.

- The company offers snacks such as potato chips, jagarico, jagabee, and sapporo potato. Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers snacks such as mug cakes, muffins, salsa, and tortilla chips.

- The company offers snacks such as mug cakes, muffins, salsa, and tortilla chips. Ferrero International S.A. - The company offers snacks such as Ferrero Rocher , Tic Tac, and Nutella.

- The company offers snacks such as , Tic Tac, and Nutella. General Mills Inc . - The company offers snacks such as nature valley crunchy granola bars peanut, fruit gushers gluten free fruit snacks flavor mixers, and gardetto snack mix garlic rye chips.

Snack market – Market Dynamics

KEY challenges –

Rising number of health effects

Fluctuations in raw material costs

Warehousing and distribution challenges of frozen snacks

The snack market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this snack market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the snack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the snack market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the snack market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of snack market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

