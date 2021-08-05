SnackMagic Launches SwagMagic, Bringing its Scalable Gifting Model to Corporate Swag

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackMagic , the 100% customizable snack service, today announced the launch of SwagMagic , applying its scalable gifting model to corporate swag and allowing recipients to pick the branded items they actually want. The SwagMagic platform offers seamless creation and delivery of customizable branded merchandise. Now, recipients can select which items they'd like in advance, down to size and color, saving companies money producing unwanted items and the environmental impact of swag bags that are unceremoniously trashed. From office perks to the return of large-scale conferences, companies can hone in on customized goods their employees, customers or potential prospects actually want or need, instead of mass-produced merchandise that quickly loses its luster.

According to a recent report by Coresight Research , corporate gifting is expected to continue to rise in the post-pandemic landscape, representing a $306B market opportunity by 2024. Simultaneously, consumers are increasingly focused on issues of sustainability and jaded with the one-size-fits-all branded merchandise offered at most conferences and events. By giving recipients the opportunity to choose their own items, SwagMagic is reinventing corporate swag to increase brand awareness and engagement.

"Pre-pandemic, you'd be hard pressed to find a conference attendee who enjoyed lugging home an ill-fitting t-shirt, random tote bag, or branded USB drive, to inevitably throw them in a drawer or closet, never to see the light of day again," said Shaunak Amin, founder and CEO of SnackMagic. "However, when people have the power to choose what they want, swag once again becomes a powerful marketing tool for a brand and a surprise-and-delight item to the recipient. During testing we saw 20-30% of SnackMagic orders include swag, a figure that continues to increase. As we return to work and events, whether hybrid, in person, or remote, SwagMagic offers a seamless and easy way to gift employees, prospects, or vendors a personalized swag experience they actually want."

SwagMagic allows event professionals and HR representatives to efficiently access branded merch requests, inventory and swag creation all in one place. Key platform features include:

Swag creation: Encompass the story of a brand or event through customization, bringing company branding, messaging, logos and more to life with hundreds of products available on the SnackMagic swag menu for personalization.

Encompass the story of a brand or event through customization, bringing company branding, messaging, logos and more to life with hundreds of products available on the SnackMagic swag menu for personalization. Swag lockers: Existing branded merch and SwagMagic creations can be stored and automatically inventoried, eliminating time spent on manual reporting and freeing up space in onsite office storage closets.

Existing branded merch and SwagMagic creations can be stored and automatically inventoried, eliminating time spent on manual reporting and freeing up space in onsite office storage closets. Swag only kits: Custom boxes for special events, new hires, clients, employees of the month, company holidays, and more can be curated to enhance brand experiences and recognize standout individuals.

Custom boxes for special events, new hires, clients, employees of the month, company holidays, and more can be curated to enhance brand experiences and recognize standout individuals. Global shipping : pre-curated gifts can be shipped globally in large quantities for one flat rate, optimizing reach to remote individuals as well as prospect audiences.

: pre-curated gifts can be shipped globally in large quantities for one flat rate, optimizing reach to remote individuals as well as prospect audiences. Freedom to choose: Recipients can pick their own swag off an approved menu of merch in advance, including size, color and more. This eliminates the hygienic worry of high-touch items at events for those already cautious of returning to in-person conferences following the pandemic and reduces the environmental impact of mass producing unwanted items.

Unlike other gifting-as-a-service platforms, SwagMagic's personalization components create a fresh approach for companies seeking to engage employees, event attendees, clients and more with a focus on elevating brand experience without sacrificing audience needs.

