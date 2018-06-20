SnackNation Acquires Love With Food

EdgiLife is the creator of a proprietary insights platform that enables emerging food, beverage and CPG brands to tap into valuable customer intelligence while placing products in the hands of the right hyper-targeted consumers. As a result of the acquisition, SnackNation is now able to serve hundreds of thousands of consumers through both the office and the home in every state across America. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We welcome EdgiLife and the Love With Food team to the SnackNation family," says Sean Kelly, CEO of SnackNation. "This acquisition allows us to offer our brand partners access to a larger customer base while providing them with deeper consumer insights and more refined data analytics. This will enable brands to better understand their core customer which in turn will help them more effectively target their most profitable customer segments."

"I founded Love With Food to disrupt the inefficient way CPG companies traditionally gain product insights by creating an easy and affordable way to collect data that can deliver brands a substantial competitive advantage," says Aihui Ong, founder of EdgiLife. "This acquisition feels right because of our companies' shared focused on consumer data and our alignment on the essential elements of core values and organizational culture. Together we'll be able to expedite our progress and provide elevated services to both the brand partners and consumers we love and serve."

Ong, a software engineer, is now Senior Vice President of Data and Insights at SnackNation. EdgiLife's proprietary technology allows CPG companies to rapidly test a product with highly specific consumer groups, to receive rapid feedback, and to make informed decisions based on the insights learned. The data is presented in an easy-to-use dashboard that allows brands to quickly analyze and filter their results based on demographic, consumer purchase intent and more.

"More than ever consumers demand convenience in accessing their favorite foods," says Ryan Schneider, President of SnackNation. "Brands need to respond to this changing market and think outside of traditional distribution channels. That's why combining SnackNation and its thousands of office locations with Love With Food and its thousands of home customers is such a powerful partnership."

Recently Named Best Food Box by The Subscription Trade Association, this acquisition will allow SnackNation to provide an even better customer experience through elevated curations to both its office and home members.

ABOUT SNACKNATION

SnackNation is a tech-enabled snack marketplace that serves today's most innovative, best-tasting, and emerging CPG brands to high value consumers at their most engaged moments. SnackNation exists to inspire more conscious food decisions. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers great tasting, better-for-you snacks to half a million people in thousands of member offices nationwide- places like Microsoft, MailChimp, Soothe, and many more. SnackNation also delivers to tens of thousands of homes via the Love With Food brand. The company has donated more than three million meals to families in need through its partnership with Feeding America. To learn more, visit SnackNation.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snacknation-acquires-love-with-food-300669213.html

SOURCE SnackNation

Related Links

http://SnackNation.com

