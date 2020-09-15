SnackNation Is Now Caroo, the Employee Care and Gifting Platform for the Flexible Enterprise

From the employee care experts behind SnackNation, Caroo curates healthier snacks, premium gifts, and team building experiences and delivers them directly to employee homes using their proprietary technology platform. The SnackNation product suite - including the recently launched, Inspire Collection and Amplify Box - will now be available under the Caroo offering.

Particularly notable, the all new Caroo Concierge features consultative on-demand sourcing and curation, enabling companies to create one-of-a-kind boxes tailored to suit their unique needs.

"SnackNation's mission has always been about helping people do the best work of their lives, and for years we achieved this by being laser-focused on nutrition. But the world of work is changing, so we're emerging as something new," said Caroo CEO Sean Kelly. "Work is far less office-centric, and consists of an ever-changing mix of virtual and in-person collaboration. This makes employee connection both more important and harder to achieve. Caroo was designed to fill this gap, and ensure work-from-anywhere employees feel inspired, cared for, and appreciated."

Caroo launches with three principal product lines: Nourish, Inspire + Connect, and Concierge.

Nourish: Delicious, healthier, and expertly-curated snacks and beverages.

Delicious, healthier, and expertly-curated snacks and beverages. Inspire + Connect: Premium gifts and team-building experiences designed to spark meaningful connection.

Premium gifts and team-building experiences designed to spark meaningful connection. Concierge: A fully customizable solution featuring bespoke collections of premium products.

Caroo's proprietary App and Member Portal makes it seamless to collect employee addresses, manage orders and reorders, as well personalize products with custom-branded employee gifts.

"The companies and teams we serve have been asking for more than snacks and drinks," said Caroo Chief Revenue Officer Chelsie Lee. "They need a way to ensure their dispersed employees feel like connected teams. The Caroo platform is built to facilitate this connection by making it easy and affordable to scale those individual moments of care."

