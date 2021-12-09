Snacks for a Cause Launched to Support UGM Dallas Homeless Shelter

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snacks for a Cause, an online gift giving site, was launched to help support Union Gospel Mission (UGM) Dallas. Snacks for a Cause enables consumers to shop for snack gift boxes while supporting a great cause, as a portion of the proceeds go to support UGM Dallas Homeless Shelter. The gift boxes vary in size and price, are packed with a variety of the top snacks and offer a great alternative for holiday or corporate gift giving. Click for Photos

"UGM Dallas is so excited to be one of the beneficiaries of Snacks for a Cause," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas. "They offer an exceptional gift idea that is perfect for the holidays, birthdays, graduation, as thank you gifts and even corporate gifts that allow the givers to also help out a local non-profit."

Offering delivery in the continental United States, Snacks for a Cause is not only benefiting the homeless shelter through financial donations, but students of their discipleship program are learning job training skills through their involvement in packaging and shipping the gift boxes.

"One of the best things about UGM Dallas is their emphasis on job training that provides residents with a skill set which enables them to establish their independence," noted Margaret McKoin, owner of Snacks for a Cause. "Each gift box is hand crafted with love from women who are getting a hand up not a handout. We are providing the ladies training on customer service, order processing, packaging, shipping and sales."

For more information on Snacks for a Cause, visit www.snacksforacause.com. For more information on UGM Dallas, visit www.ugmdallas.org.

About Snacks for a Cause

Snacks for a Cause allows consumers to purchase treats for themselves or others all while supporting worthy causes, such as women and children's shelters, fighting to end human trafficking, helping benefit local homeless shelters and supporting various veterans' programs.

About the Union Gospel Mission Dallas

Established in 1949, Union Gospel Mission Dallas supports individuals and families experiencing homelessness with shelter, food and clothing, as well as a Discipleship and recovery program, vocational job training and development, state-licensed childcare services, medical care, transportation, substance abuse prevention, and transitional and permanent housing.

In 2020, the Mission provided 496,705 meals and 128,206 nights of shelter. UGM Dallas also served 113 veterans in their men's shelter.

