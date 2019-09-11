Snag-A-Slip Acquires SlipSure, The Largest Same-Day Booking Reservation Application for Boaters

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snag-A-Slip, the leading online boat slip reservation service, announced today that it acquired SlipSure, the largest app for instant and same day boater bookings. This move firmly positions Snag-A-Slip as the category leader across all types of boater reservations, including long-term, short-term and instant bookings.

"Snag-A-Slip's mission is to make booking slips seamless and as easy as possible for both for boaters and marinas. The acquisition of SlipSure accelerates our mission by increasing the number of partner marinas that let boaters instantly book," said Dan Cowens, Founder and CEO of Snag-A-Slip. "This means our boaters have the peace of mind that their slip is reserved and waiting for them, even if they book minutes before arriving."

Since launching in 2015, Snag-A-Slip expanded its network to over 700 partner marinas, spanning Canada to the Caribbean. In 2019, Snag-A-Slip opened its platform to private docks, to create more choices for boaters, ensuring they have the best slips whether at a marina or private dock.

"We all know why we like Hotel Tonight, Airbnb, Uber and other apps. They have a way of giving us more choices, while simplifying those choices," said Sherrie Norton, co-founder of SlipSure. "This is exactly what we set out to do when we created SlipSure. We are delighted to take this vision to new heights with Snag-A-Slip." Paul and Sherrie Norton will be joining the Snag-A-Slip Advisory Board.

About Snag-A-Slip

Snag-A-Slip, the leading online boat slip reservation service, serves boaters across the U.S. and internationally. Snag-A-Slip aims to showcase its marina partners and connect transient boaters with available slips more easily. Website and mobile app users can explore marinas by region, city or marina name and then search for slip availability based on travel dates, length, beam, draw and power requirements. There are no booking fees associated with the service and the Snag-A-Slip mobile app is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For further inquiries, please contact Margaret McDonnell, at 443.808.2700 or mmcdonnell@snagaslip.com.

SOURCE Snag-A-Slip

Related Links

https://www.snagaslip.com

