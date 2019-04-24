Snag Expands Leadership Team; Advances Vision To Become Largest Marketplace For Hourly Work
Apr 24, 2019, 05:53 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snag today announced key appointments to the senior executive team as the company continues to expand its online marketplace for hourly workers and employers:
- Michael Culver, Senior Vice President for Legal and Business Affairs, will lead all legal, regulatory and compliance matters. He also drives business development and corporate initiatives. Before joining Snag, he served as General Counsel at Elance and Deputy General Counsel at its successor company Upwork.
- Mathieu Stevenson, Chief Marketing Officer, leads Snag's marketing and communications efforts. A veteran of McKinsey & Company, HomeAway and Capital One, he served most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Blucora.
- Nino DeSapio, Chief Financial Officer, joins Snag after eight years with Groupon, where he played a key role in the company's IPO and growth to $3 billion in revenue. As CFO of the company's international business, he managed $1 billion in revenue from operations in the UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
"Snag's marketplace platform for hourly work helps millions of talented workers find jobs and shifts at the leading establishments in their neighborhood," said Snag CEO Fabio Rosati. "Michael, Mathieu and Nino have been leaders at some of the most successful marketplace companies in the world. Each brings a passion for Snag's mission and depth of knowledge and experience that will accelerate our evolution the leading on-demand platform for hourly work."
