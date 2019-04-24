Snag Expands Leadership Team; Advances Vision To Become Largest Marketplace For Hourly Work

"Snag's marketplace platform for hourly work helps millions of talented workers find jobs and shifts at the leading establishments in their neighborhood," said Snag CEO Fabio Rosati. "Michael, Mathieu and Nino have been leaders at some of the most successful marketplace companies in the world. Each brings a passion for Snag's mission and depth of knowledge and experience that will accelerate our evolution the leading on-demand platform for hourly work."

About Snag

Snag , the largest and fastest-growing platform for hourly work, connects more than 70 million active job seekers with employment opportunities at 300,000 employer locations in the US and Canada. Snag's mission is to put people in the right positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Through Snag, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose while employers are assured every shift stays filled. For more information, visit www.snag.co or join us on Twitter and Facebook.

