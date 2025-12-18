Snag This Deal: MiniTool Announces Year-End Discounts During Christmas and New Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool, a trusted software development company, today announced limited-time Christmas and New Year celebrations with amazing deals on its primary products, including MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool Power Data Recovery, MiniTool ShadowMaker, MiniTool MovieMaker, MiniTool Video Converter, and other products. From December 18, 2025 to January 5, 2026, customers can visit the MiniTool promotion page to grab favorite products at great discounts!

Promotions and Activities

MiniTool's promotion includes three parts: bundle promotion, spin for extra, and winning Amazon gift cards.

Bundle promotion : Simply grab your favorite bundles and enjoy even bigger discounts!

: Simply grab your favorite bundles and enjoy even bigger discounts! Spin for extra : Try your luck for a chance to win an extra discount on your favorite MiniTool product! Each user gets one chance per product during the Christmas and New Year promotion.

: Try your luck for a chance to win an extra discount on your favorite MiniTool product! Each user gets one chance per product during the Christmas and New Year promotion. Win Amazon gift cards: Share this promotion page on Facebook or Twitter/X with including the #MiniToolChristmasAndHappyNewYearSale in your post to participate. Eight winners will be randomly selected after the event concludes.

Best Seller: MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Ultimate + MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a noticeable disk management solution packed with advanced partition features to handle all your disk and partition needs—whether for home or business use. Available in Pro, Pro Platinum, and Pro Ultimate editions, it offers flexibility for every user, with the Pro Ultimate version delivering an integrated experience.

MiniTool ShadowMaker is a user-friendly backup software for Windows that makes data protection easy and reliable. With just a few clicks, you can securely back up files , folders, systems, disks, and partitions to internal or external drives—giving you complete peace of mind.

MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Ultimate and MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate, normally priced at $199 and $158 , are now available together for ONLY $160.65 (55% OFF) during MiniTool's Christmas & New Year Promotion! Plus, spin the wheel for a chance to win up to an extra $20 in savings!

Dual Data Protection: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Ultimate + MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is a capable data recovery solution tailored for Windows users who refuse to lose their files. It can quickly and successfully restore accidentally deleted files , as well as recover data lost in system crashes, virus attacks, drive errors, and other data loss scenarios. From internal disks to external HDDs, SSDs, USB flash drives, and SD cards, MiniTool Power Data Recovery helps you rescue critical data from almost all common storage devices with ease.

MiniTool ShadowMaker provides automatic, scheduled backup protection for files, folders, disks, and systems, ensuring your data and PC stay fully safeguarded at all times.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Ultimate and MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Ultimate are normally priced at $129 and $158 , but now you can grab both for just $114.80—60% OFF! Also, spin the wheel for a chance to save up to an extra $20!

65% OFF: MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Platinum + MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Annual Subscription + MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Annual Subscription

MiniTool Partition Wizard Pro Platinum delivers all software features with one year of free upgrades and supports three devices. MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Annual Subscription includes all recovery functions and one year of free upgrades. MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro Annual Subscription allows use on two devices and comes with one year of free updates.

Originally priced at $129, $89, and $120 , these three products are available together for JUST $118.30 during the Christmas and New Year promotion — 65% OFF! Don't forget to spin the wheel for a chance to save up to $20!

70% OFF: MiniTool MovieMaker Annual Subscription + MiniTool Video Converter 12-Month Subscription

MiniTool MovieMaker, a comprehensive solution for creating and editing videos . Featuring a wide array of transitions, visual effects, and text tools, it enables the production of high-quality videos with ease.

MiniTool Video Converter, a versatile program supporting over 1,000 audio and video formats. Its batch conversion function streamlines file processing, while the built-in screen recorder allows full or partial screen capture with exceptional audio clarity and no background interference.

This Christmas and New Year, enjoy both MiniTool MovieMaker ( regularly $59.99/year ) and MiniTool Video Converter ( regularly $119.99/year ) for ONLY $53.99—SAVING 70% for a full year of advanced creative and conversion capabilities. Be sure to spin the wheel for an opportunity to save up to $20.

Win Amazon Gift Cards: Total value over $100 USD

Follow MiniTool official Facebook or Twitter/X account, then share this page on your favorite platform with the hashtag #MiniToolChristmasdHappyNewYearSale included in your post. After sharing, send MiniTool your post link to MiniTool official account. Eight lucky winners will be randomly selected once the event concludes — don't miss your chance to be one of them!

For more discount details, please visit the two promotion pages mentioned above.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a Canada-based software development company dedicated to creating reliable and user-friendly digital solutions. Its product lineup includes MiniTool Power Data Recovery, MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool ShadowMaker, MiniTool System Booster, MiniTool MovieMaker, and MiniTool Video Converter, all designed to help users manage, protect, and enhance their digital experience.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited