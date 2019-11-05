Snag Work Arrives in Dallas, Aimed at Connecting Hourly Workers with Open Shifts

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snagajob , the country's largest platform for hourly work, today announced the launch of Snag Work in Dallas, Texas. First launched in 2017, Snag Work is an on-demand platform which instantly connects employers with workers looking to fill open shifts in retail, restaurants, hospitality, entertainment, and distribution. By providing flexible hours, Snag Work enables businesses to stay staffed during peak seasons while workers are able to earn income and capitalize on the increased demand.

"With 57 million gig workers in the U.S. today, employers continue to embrace the gig economy but need a way to easily find qualified workers on short notice," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. "We're excited to be launching in the Dallas market to meet the needs of local businesses. Today 70 percent of shifts posted on Snag Work are filled in a matter of minutes, making it an ideal platform for workers looking for additional income or those that need a job to fit their lifestyle. As gig work continues to change what traditional employment looks like, the hiring process needs to evolve to address the needs of businesses and workers alike."

Through Snag Work, Dallas employers are instantly connected with workers in the area who are pre-qualified with W2 status. This robust vetting process, ensures only top quality workers are picking up shifts. By streamlining the hiring process, Snag Work ensures employers are able to quickly find the right fit for almost any job shared, while helping workers find shifts that are best aligned with their skillset. Local workers are instantly connected with a variety of positions at businesses allowing them to work as little or as much as they prefer. They're able to control their schedule and get paid on a weekly basis. Snag Work employees are paid a minimum of $10, meaning they'll make at least 30 percent over minimum wage.

"We pride ourselves on matching the best employees to the right businesses looking to fill shifts in a timely manner," said Blake Pinard, Head of Snag Work at Snagajob. "Dallas is a growing city with 6.8 million people making it an ideal market for Snag Work. With the upcoming holiday season, Dallas companies will be better able to quickly hire qualified hourly workers for critical shifts. As the Dallas metropolitan area continues to grow, we look to continue to bring value to the community by solving real challenges for both workers and businesses."

Companies working with the Snag Work platform in Dallas include small and large restaurant groups, retail locations and entertainment facilities. Local companies currently using Snag Work to fill shifts include Which Which, Hotel Indigo and Michael Johnson Performance Center.

Snag Work will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, November 6th from 9:00am to 5:00pm CT at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, 900 E. Lookout Drive, Richardson, TX 75082 for hourly workers who want to sign-up to be pre-qualified on the platform.

To learn more about Snag Work visit: https://snag.work/ .

About Snagajob

Snagajob, the country's largest platform for hourly work, connects more than 100 million registered job seekers with employment opportunities at 470,000 employer locations in the US and Canada. Snagajob's mission is to put people in the right fit positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Through Snagajob, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose while employers are assured every shift stays filled. For more information, visit www.snagajob.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Snagajob

Related Links

http://www.snagajob.com

