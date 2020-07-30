Snagajob Appoints Alec Wilkins as Chief Technology Officer

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snagajob , the country's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts, today announced the appointment of Alec Wilkins as Chief Technology Officer. With deep e-commerce and marketplace experience, and a track record of building great products leveraging data and analytics, Wilkins joins Snagajob to lead technology and engineering and achieve the company's vision of building the first truly on-demand marketplace for hourly work.

"Both Snagajob's people and products support the mission of reinventing the hiring process for hourly work," said Wilkins. "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to reimagine the experience and eliminate friction for both workers and employers. Snagajob is leading the way by redefining what the future of hourly work looks like, and I'm thrilled to join the team at such a critical time."

Prior to Snagajob, Wilkins was Head of Product and Engineering at Backcountry.com, where he focused on driving efficiency across the company's portfolio of e-commerce solutions and optimizing the customer journey. Previously he was the CEO of tZERO Group, the Chief Technology Officer at Overstock.com, and spent 10 years in R&D at American Express and Mastercard.

"Given our strong foundation and technology leadership, we took our time to find the right leader in a role we see as mission critical," said Mathieu Stevenson, Snagajob CEO. "Alec's technical depth, experience building great products, and commitment to principled and thoughtful leadership as he builds and develops great teams, made him a clear choice. We are thrilled to welcome Alec to this team as we continue building a true on-demand marketplace that presents hourly workers with the best-fit matches."





For more information about Snagajob's resources for workers and employers during COVID-19 visit: https://insights.snagajob.com/ .

About Snagajob

Snagajob, the country's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts, connects more than 47 million hourly job seekers with employment opportunities at 470,000 employer locations in the US. Snagajob's mission is to put people in the right-fit positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Through Snagajob, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose while employers are assured every shift stays filled. For more information, visit www.snagajob.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

