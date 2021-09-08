Snagajob Appoints Seth Farbman and Karen Kochevar to its Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snagajob , the country's largest and fastest-growing marketplace for hourly work, today announced the recent appointment of two leaders to its Board of Directors—executives Seth Farbman and Karen Kochevar.

"It is an honor to welcome Seth and Karen to our Board of Directors," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. "Their experience in creating first-class brands and accelerating growth will be instrumental as we make finding full time, part time and shifts based work as easy as a single tap of the phone."

Farbman brings over 20 years of experience in marketing and strategic communications, having previously held leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies including Gap, Inc. and AT&T Wireless. Prior to joining Snagajob's Board of Directors, Farbman served as chief marketing officer (CMO) of Spotify, leading to its public offering. He is currently an executive fellow at Yale University.

"The world has come to realize how important hourly workers are to our economy and our society, which makes joining the board of Snagajob all the more exciting," said Farbman. "For the first time, Snagajob is able to use the advanced technology we've come to rely on to help match millions of hourly workers to the right job for them. By focusing on the needs and desires of these essential workers, everyone wins— including the businesses and customers that rely on their skills and abilities, every day. Snagajob is the very definition of a healthy, positive marketplace."

Kochevar is a retired partner and chief financial officer (CFO) of Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), the New York City-based hospitality company that created Shake Shack, Union Square Cafe, and Gramercy Tavern. Over her near-decade tenure with USHG, Karen led its strategic business development efforts during a period of rapid growth which culminated in the IPO of Shake Shack. Karen brings a deep knowledge of the hospitality business and vast experience finding, hiring and developing the right fit hourly workers to Snagajob to help accelerate growth.

"Now, more than ever, employees want to feel valued, heard and seen, and Snagajob enables that for workers," adds Kochevar. "The Snagajob team is passionate about making it faster and easier for hourly workers to find positions that best fit their individual goals and for employers to find the right candidates. I am honored to join the board of Snagajob, a company that is truly the champion for hourly workers and an ally to the employers who hire them."

Additionally, Snagajob recently announced that it has joined The Board Challenge , a movement to accelerate representation for Black leaders on the boards of U.S. companies. By joining The Board Challenge, Snagajob commits to adding a Black director to its board within the next 12 months. "We know board diversity is a strategic advantage, and believe a variety of perspectives enhances board performance and company success," adds Stevenson. "Snagajob is excited to partner with the Board Challenge to be part of the movement to increase Black director representation on our own board, while encouraging others to do the same."

For more information about Snagajob's resources for workers and employers visit: https://www.snagajob.com/ .

About Snagajob

Snagajob, the country's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts, connects more than 47 million hourly job seekers with employment opportunities at 470,000 employer locations in the US. Snagajob's mission is to put people in the right-fit positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Through Snagajob, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose while employers are assured every shift stays filled. For more information, visit www.snagajob.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Snagajob

Related Links

http://www.snagajob.com

