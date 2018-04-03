Snagajob Rebrands as Snag to Better Serve America's Largest Workforce and Usher in A New Era of Flexible Work

With Snag, employers receive an all-in-one solution for hiring and managing hourly teams. Employers staff up faster, hire smarter and keep shifts filled. Workers find the right-fit positions, in convenient locations, with the schedule they need to earn more.

"Almost 60 percent of the American workforce is hourly and an overwhelming number of these consider themselves underemployed, meaning they aren't getting enough work, hours or shifts to cover basic living expenses," said Peter Harrison, CEO of Snag. "Snag is committed to connecting people with work that best fits their talents and availability so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. It's in our DNA. The new brand not only captures our vision but gives us room to continue expanding."

The company has seen exceptional growth over the last year, surpassing:

90 million registered hourly workers with an additional one million workers registering on the platform each month.

450,000 employer locations hire and manage teams on Snag's platform, including Marriott, McDonald's, Del Taco, Buffalo Wild Wings, KFC, Kroger, Macy's, Kohl's, Uber, Postmates, and UPS among many others.

300,000 hires powered by the platform each month with nearly one in four jobs filled the same day.

Snag's flexible work platform, Snag Work, has also gained substantial momentum since its launch last year in Richmond, Virginia, representing the first time hourly workers were given the flexibility of the gig economy. The on-demand platform instantly connects workers with open shifts in restaurants, hotels, and retail storefronts. Workers get the hours and flexibility they need while helping businesses eliminate the headache of turnover. On average, Snag Work fills 90 percent of shift requests and 70 percent of shifts are filled in just minutes. Thousands of shifts are worked on the Snag Work platform each month.

"Employers embracing the new era of flexible work are attracting and retaining the best people, especially in today's tight labor market where there's very little slack," added Harrison. "People want work with flexible schedules to ensure they get the hours and income they need. Snag Work provides the hourly workforce just that, and gives employers a competitive and efficient way to fill shifts with proven and reliable workers."

Snag Work is launching in Washington, D.C. next month and expanding to more cities across the country this year.

