Snaidero USA NY Flagship Redesign Wins Prestigious International Architecture Award

The program received a record number of submissions from which the organizers created a shortlist of 450 projects. An international jury of several distinguished architects, designers, critics, and educators selected the winners.

Snaidero USA President, Dario Snaidero hired Mr. Mazzer with the vision of turning the nearly 5,000 sq. ft. showroom into the ultimate one-stop shop for the most essential designs for luxury homes, displaying - for the first time - products from the company's expanded collection.

This means not just the kitchens on which the business originally built its reputation but also bathrooms, closet systems, storage systems, and interior doors.

The showroom concept, which the architect likened to "writing a story", expresses the company's mission to offer the best Made-in-Italy designs delivering both easy functionality and stunning ambiance.

In the redesign, every detail contributes to the emotional energy of the environment while materials and textures create a unifying thread.

"We are very proud of this recognition," says Dario Snaidero. "We have created an immersive space where homeowners, architects, interior designers, and developers can explore our materials, design solutions, and services to bring their own vision to life in an effortless way."

This is the second award for the project, after the NKBA's Innovative Showroom Award (February 2021).

About Snaidero USA

In business for decades, Snaidero USA offers the best of made-in-Italy luxury designs for the home and is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. With its 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company is the exclusive distributor of Snaidero's kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers and winners of 33 international awards. Snaidero USA's own ELEGANTE Bespoke collection features ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry and Riquadro sideboard systems exclusive to the Americas. Its Living collection includes high-end bath vanities, closet systems, and internal doors.

Snaidero USA also serves the luxury multi-housing industry, having partnered with top developers since 1996 and supplied products for over 210 projects to date. For more: www.snaidero-usa.com or @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

