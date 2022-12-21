Snail Beauty Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during Forecast Period, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Dec 21, 2022, 10:30 ET
- Increase in inclination toward natural skin care is expected to boost demand for cosmetics containing snail extracts
- Rise in disposable income and increase in product innovation are expected to expand market opportunities in the near future
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global snail beauty products market was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031. Demand for snail beauty products is driven by skin conditions that affect women, including dry skin, stretch marks, acne, rosacea, age spots, and burns. Snail slime-based anti-aging and anti-acne lotions have gained popularity due to wrinkle and acne problems experienced by the elderly population.
Increase in awareness about snail mucin's beauty-enhancing antioxidants, including elastin, antimicrobials, proteins, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and glycolic acid, is anticipated to accelerate market development in the next few years. Surge in usage of natural components in skincare products is another factor driving industry growth. Leading players in the global snail beauty products market have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion and merger & acquisition, to expand global footprint.
Snail slime shields the skin from UV radiation, cuts, and other injuries. In Southern Italy, women utilize snail slime or snail mucin to soothe the skin and treat wounds. This is where the usage of snail slime as a cosmetic product first emerged. Thailand, however, is the top consumer of snail-derived cosmetic products across the globe.
Products containing snail mucus include toners, facial creams, masks, serums, and moisturizers. These are readily available on online platforms. Skin healing and restoration, skin moisturization, and skin exfoliation are a few advantages of using snail-derived cosmetic products.
Global Snail Beauty Products Market: Growth Opportunities
- Growing need for grooming among middle-aged people, shift in consumer preference toward natural skin-improving components, and expansion of snail farms are expected to drive the global industry. Rise in demand for snail beauty products among the population due to increase in skin problems is fueling the market for snail beauty products. Rise in popularity of natural ingredient-based snail skin care products and growing concerns among people about their appearance is likely to drive market demand.
- Rise in popularity of snail beauty products, including snail beauty cream, multipurpose cream, snail skin care, snail spa therapy, cell renewal cream, face skincare products and snail products for acne, is projected to fuel market growth in the next few years.
- Governments of countries in Europe provide subsidies for investment in ventures such as snail farming. Guerdon exports 40 tons to 50 tons (25 million) of baby snails annually to farmers in France, as per estimates by William Reed Ltd. Given the calming, therapeutic, and anti-aging qualities, the dermatological industry is increasingly using snail extract for medicinal purposes such as to treat burns.
- Increase in promotional activities is expected to fuel market demand for snail beauty products in the next few years. Rise in celebrity endorsements on social media and television channels for snail beauty products is anticipated to drive industry growth during the forecast period.
Global Snail Beauty Products Market: Regional Landscape
- Asia Pacific led the global snail beauty products market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. South Korea held significant market share in 2021. Demand for cosmetic products containing snail extract is rising as consumers shift toward using natural skin care products. According to market trends, demand for snail beauty products in the region is driven by rise in prominence of snail spas in South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.
Global Snail Beauty Products Market: Key Players
- TianDe Rheinland Halabis GmbH
- KOSÉ Corporation
- Tonymoly Co., Ltd.
- Amorepacific Corporation
- YEOUTH
- Benton, Inc.
Global Snail Beauty Products Market: Segmentation
Product Type
- Creams & Moisturizers
- Serum & Essence
- Masks
- Cleansers
- Others
Concern
- Cell Renewal
- Anti-aging
- Anti-wrinkle
- Others
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Concerned Group
- Men
- Women
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
