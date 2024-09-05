Snail Games And Studio Wild Card Celebrate The Launch of ARK: Survival Ascended's Aberration Expansion Map & Bob's Tall Tales - Steampunk Ascent

Two New Drivers of Player Engagement Released: A Highly Anticipated Map and the Next Chapter of Bob's Adventures

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company") celebrates the release of two major updates for ARK: Survival Ascended , further expanding its flagship survival game with content that both continues to captivate current ARK: Survival Ascended players and entices ARK: Survival Evolved players to transition into the enhanced experience in ARK: Survival Ascended.

ARK: Aberration Ascended offers a reimagined version of ARK: Survival Evolved most popular map, Aberration, which has been eagerly awaited by fans. This expansion introduces a derelict ARK with a complex underground biome, challenging players with new hazards, creatures, and environments. Available for free to all ARK: Survival Ascended owners, Aberration Ascended includes the community-voted creature, Yi Ling, adding a fresh dynamic to the gameplay.

Bob's Tall Tales - Steampunk Ascent will debut in tandem with the expansion pack. This new chapter, narrated by Karl Urban, continues Bob's epic journey, introducing players to new gameplay mechanics, such as airships, luminous spider-silk traversal, and the 'Cosmo' tame. With SIR-5RM8, a clockwork-robot companion voiced by Alan Tudyk, players gain both a narrative ally and a practical assistant in surviving the perilous depths.

These updates are strategically designed to not only deepen engagement within ARK: Survival Ascended but also to attract the substantial player base still playing ARK: Survival Evolved. By offering a familiar yet enhanced experience, Snail aims to make ARK: Survival Ascended the definitive ARK experience.

Key Features of ARK: Aberration Ascended:

Revisit a Fan-Favorite Map: The return of Aberration, now reimagined and optimized for ARK: Survival Ascended, offers a blend of nostalgia and innovation that appeals to both veteran players and newcomers.

The return of Aberration, now reimagined and optimized for ARK: Survival Ascended, offers a blend of nostalgia and innovation that appeals to both veteran players and newcomers. New Creatures and Mechanics: 15 unique creature types, including the dramatic Yi Ling , and a range of new tools and strategies for mastering this harsh environment.

15 unique creature types, including the dramatic , and a range of new tools and strategies for mastering this harsh environment. Enhanced Crafting and Survival: Over 50 unique items and 30 new Engrams, allowing players to craft advanced survival gear and resources.

Sales and Promotions:

ARK: Survival Ascended is currently 33% off across all platforms.

Bob's Tall Tales DLC and Fantastic Tames: Pyromane are each 20% off.

These updates not only enrich the ARK franchise but also serve as a bridge for ARK: Survival Evolved players to experience the next evolution of survival gaming. With these enhancements, Snail is confident in ARK: Survival Ascended's potential to capture a broader audience.

For more information, view the trailers and download media assets below:

For creators interested in covering ARK: Survival Ascended and Bob's Tall Tales please contact [email protected]

About Snail Games USA

Snail Games USA is a leading developer and publisher focused on creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. We are committed to delivering high-quality content that resonates with players and delivers significant value to our investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's intent, belief or current expectations, including the release of two major updates for ARK: Survival Ascended, which updates are strategically designed to not only deepen engagement within ARK: Survival Ascended but also to attract the substantial player base still playing ARK: Survival Evolved. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans and objectives. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024, the subsequent Forms 10-Q filed by the Company with the SEC and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Snail, Inc.