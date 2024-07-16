Snail Games Announces ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Is Coming to Mobile, Bringing the Updated Dino-Adventure to iOS and Android

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is thrilled to reveal the upcoming release of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for mobile platforms. This expansive adaptation of the acclaimed ARK franchise will soon be available on both iOS and Android devices, offering the complete, full-scale PC game experience. Expanding the ARK franchise to mobile devices potentially taps into a massive market, broadening the game's global reach and potential player base.

Developed in partnership with Grove Street Games, ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for mobile allows players to take the survival experience with them anywhere they go. The game features stunning graphics and a wealth of content, including vast worlds to explore, over 150 dinosaurs and primeval creatures to tame and train, intricate multiplayer tribe dynamics, and extensive crafting and building systems. The mobile edition will initially launch with the ARK Island and Scorched Earth expansion maps, with the goal of all maps becoming available by the end of 2025.

The launch of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition on mobile represents a significant growth opportunity for Snail Game's ARK franchise. Leveraging the established popularity and success of the ARK franchise ensures a strong market presence and competitive advantage in the mobile gaming industry. Additionally, the port makes the renowned title more accessible to players around the world. While not all ARK fans have access to high end PCs, the majority of people have access to mobile devices that can support the game.



"We are committed to the continued growth of the ARK franchise and are excited to introduce ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition to mobile platforms. This launch allows us to make the franchise more accessible to gamers around the world, providing them with the same immersive and high-quality experience they've come to love." - Peter Kang, COO of Snail Games.



