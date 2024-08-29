Snail Games Announces Major Steam Publisher Sale with Discounts on Top Titles and New Updates

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company") is proud to announce its latest Steam Publisher Sale , offering players exclusive discounts on some of the Company's top titles from August 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM (pst) until September 4, 2024. This periodic event not only creates immense value for gamers but also presents significant financial advantages for our Company. Historically, Snail Games has experienced a significant boost in sales during these events, with an average of 520% increase in the number of units sold per day during the publisher sales in the past year compared to the average number of units sold per day during non-promo periods.

These sales are essential in maintaining a consistent revenue stream while fostering long-term player engagement. By providing discounts and exciting new content updates, Snail Games capitalizes on increased visibility across digital storefronts, resulting in both higher sales and sustained interest in products.

To further enhance this sales event, several key updates are rolling out across the Snail Games portfolio:

ARK: Survival Ascended : The much-anticipated Aberration map is expected to launch on September 4th , driving renewed interest and engagement among the ARK community.

: The much-anticipated Aberration map is expected to launch on , driving renewed interest and engagement among the ARK community. Bellwright : Introducing an upgraded combat system, designed to offer players a more dynamic and immersive experience.

: Introducing an upgraded combat system, designed to offer players a more dynamic and immersive experience. Zombie Within 1.0 + West Hunt Skins DLC: The long-anticipated 1.0 launch of Zombie Within is here, accompanied by an exciting crossover DLC with West Hunt skins. This update marks a significant milestone in the game's lifecycle, set to attract new and returning players.

+ West Hunt Skins DLC: The long-anticipated 1.0 launch of Zombie Within is here, accompanied by an exciting crossover DLC with West Hunt skins. This update marks a significant milestone in the game's lifecycle, set to attract new and returning players. PixARK : Rolling out a new Enduring Sands DLC and teasing the upcoming addition of a new creature "Luminara".

As these games continue to evolve, Snail Games remains committed to supporting its player base with fresh content while delivering consistent growth opportunities for its portfolio.

For more information on the Publisher Sale and game updates, visit https://snail.com/

For creators interested in covering any Snail titles please reach out to [email protected]

About Snail Games USA https://snail.com/

Snail Games USA is a leading independent global developer and publisher of digital entertainment. They strive to create the best gameplay experience for gamers by leveraging technology and innovation in all that they do. The company's growth and success since 2009 reflect its commitment to continue pushing boundaries and create something truly great.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding "significant financial advantages for our Company" and "a significant boost in sales during these events." Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail's financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Snail, Inc.