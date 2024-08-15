Snail Games Broadens Portfolio with Strategic Expansion into Space-Themed Survival Genre By Announcing AAA Title "For The Stars"

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail Games USA is thrilled to officially announce AAA title "For The Stars" a new space-themed survival sandbox mmo game set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The title's blend of deep space exploration, strategic gameplay, and a persistent multiplayer universe is designed to attract a broad audience, including both fans of Snail's past signature titles and new players. By staying true to the elements that have defined their past successes while introducing fresh, compelling features, Snail Games is positioned to strengthen its presence in the gaming industry.

Snail is aiming to turn For The Stars into one of the biggest titles within the company's portfolio. As the gaming market continues to evolve, Snail Games is leveraging its technological innovation and industry expertise to enable it to stay ahead of trends and meet the rising demands of gamers. This commitment is exemplified by unique features said to be included in For The Stars such as the use of voxel technology, which enables terraforming and allows players to dig through planets, and even destroy stars entirely.

"We are excited to introduce 'For The Stars' as a key part of our long-term growth strategy," said Peter Kang, COO of Snail Games. " We believe 'For The Stars' will enhance our market presence and drive sustainable growth by offering players an experience that is consistent with the Snail brand yet transformative of the survival genre"

Snail Games USA continues to build on its legacy of innovation, with For The Stars set to become a flagship title that underscores the company's vision of delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences to a global audience.

For The Stars is available for wishlist on Steam!

For creators interested in opportunities to cover the game before release please contact [email protected]

Snail Games USA is a leading independent global developer and publisher of digital entertainment. They strive to create the best gameplay experience for gamers by leveraging technology and innovation in all that they do. The company's growth and success since 2009 reflect its commitment to continue pushing boundaries and create something truly great.

