Snail Games Celebrates Major Expansions for ARK Franchise with Launch of ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, ARK: Extinction Ascended, and Bob's Tall Tales: Wasteland War

1 million mobile player downloads in 24 hours and a 62% DAU Surge for ARK: Survival Ascended on Steam During Extinction's Launch Weekend

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Snail Games USA, in collaboration with Studio Wildcard, and Grove Street Games, marks a significant moment in the expansion of the ARK franchise with the launch of ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition worldwide on App Store® and Google Play Store ™ and two major updates for ARK: Extinction Ascended and Bob's Tall Tales: Wasteland War. These releases underscore Snail Games' commitment to growing the ARK ecosystem and offering new opportunities to engage an ever-expanding global audience.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition

Available now on the App Store® and Google Play Store ™, ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition delivers a complete dinosaur survival experience tailored for mobile devices. This new free adaptation includes the massive content from PC and console versions of ARK: Survival Evolved and its acclaimed Expansion Packs—Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Parts 1 & 2, and fan-favorite maps like Ragnarok. With its debut, players can explore massive worlds, tame and train over 150 dinosaurs, and build and craft in an expansive multiplayer environment. The title also introduces the ARK Pass, a subscription-based service offering exclusive perks, including monthly bonuses, expanded access to in-game content, and the ability to unlock all current and future expansions. Within just 24 hours of launch ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition had 1 million downloads and was listed on the Apple store's "New Games We Love". ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition aims to expand the reach of the ARK franchise making the game more accessible to gamers around the globe.

Watch the gameplay trailer here!

ARK: Extinction Ascended

For PC and console players, ARK: Survival Ascended expands with the launch of Extinction Ascended, the final chapter in the ARK storyline. Returning players to Earth, this update challenges survivors to defeat massive roaming Titans and uncover the mysteries of the ARKs' origin. The addition of the Dreadnoughtus, ARK's newest community-voted creature, introduces new strategic gameplay opportunities with its immense size, strength, and disruptive abilities. Extinction Ascended enriches the ARK: Survival Ascended experience with new tameable creatures, unique structures, and gameplay mechanics, enhancing the game's long-term appeal across platforms.

The highly anticipated conclusion to the Bob's Tall Tales trilogy also launched, bringing narrative-driven adventures and innovative gameplay mechanics. With the introduction of modular BattleRigs and over 10,000 customization options, Wasteland War redefines the survival gameplay experience. Additionally, the loyal Armadoggo companion and new wasteland-themed weapons and structures add depth and replayability. ASA celebrated the launch weekend of ARK: Extinction Ascended and Bob's Tall Tales: Wasteland War with its biggest sale yet—40% off during Steam's Winter Sale—driving a 62% surge in Daily Active Users on Steam! The sale continues until January 2, 2025!

Watch the trailer here!

By expanding the reach of ARK: Survival Evolved through mobile adaptations and advancing ARK: Survival Ascended with substantial updates, the franchise remains a keystone title in Snail Games' growth strategy.

In addition to these major launches, Snail Games is participating in the Steam Winter Sale. This seasonal event is the perfect chance for longtime ARK fans to complete their collections at unbeatable prices and for new players to explore the ARK franchise and discover other Snail titles with incredible discounts during the Steam winter sale, including PixARK at 75% off , Bellwright at 10% off , and Survivor Mercs and West Hunt at 50% off, until January 2, 2025.

For creators interested in covering the game please reach out to [email protected]

ABOUT SNAIL GAMES

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. https://www.snailgamesusa.com/

ABOUT STUDIO WILDCARD

Since revealing its flagship game ARK: Survival Evolved in 2015, Studio Wildcard has tirelessly strived to bring its dinosaur-filled vision to the masses. With millions of players worldwide, the team has delivered an amazing amount of new content and leveraged cutting-edge technology to keep fans engaged. With a transmedia universe, the ARK story can be discovered on all gaming platforms, within spin-off titles, and now as a new epic narrative featuring a star-studded cast in ARK: The Animated Series on Paramount+. www.studiowildcard.com

ABOUT GROVE STREET GAMES

Located in Gainesville, FL, Grove Street Games has been an influential game developer since 2007. They have delighted fans of the world's greatest games with bold interpretations on new platforms, and have delivered fresh and original games to millions of happy players. They have grown to be a leader in the industry because of their commitment to building incredible and accessible gaming experiences. Their games can be found worldwide across all major gaming devices, including consoles, PC, and mobile. www.grovestreetgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail Games USA, in collaboration with Studio Wildcard, and Grove Street Games, marks a significant moment in the expansion of the ARK franchise, which releases underscore Snail Games' commitment to growing the ARK ecosystem and offering new opportunities to engage an ever-expanding global audience. The Company is aiming to expand the reach of the ARK franchise making the game more accessible to gamers around the globe. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Snail, Inc.