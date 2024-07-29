Snail Games Cools Off the Summer Heat Acquiring Publishing Rights To Two Chilling New Horror Games for Indie Branch Wandering Wizard

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail"), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announces that its indie branch, Wandering Wizard , has strategically acquired the publishing rights to two new horror games to beat the summer heat with thrilling chills. While the games are still in development, the latest gameplay footage and updates will be announced on discord!

The Cecil is a first-person action game where players take on the role of John, a devoted husband staying at The Cecil Hotel with his wife, Sarah, while on a romantic getaway. Their dream vacation turns into a nightmare when John wakes up locked in a dark cell only to realize that Sarah is missing, and he must find her before it's too late. Set to find his wife, he takes matters into his own hands and searches the dark hallways of the hotel, but uncovers many unexpected secrets along the way.

Chasmal Fear is a next-gen tactical shooter survival horror game built in Unreal Engine 5 from the perspective of a body camera. Investigate a mysteriously empty sci-fi underwater facility where something has gone wrong. Manage limited resources, choose wisely between fighting or sneaking past the monstrosities which once killed might mutate into something even worse. Unlock hidden areas and solve puzzles to uncover the truth of what happened. Every decision will impact your gameplay experience, some swarming relentless monsters against you while others offering the chance to employ stealth and cunning to survive. Played as singleplayer or Co-Op with 2 players.

Snail Games is thrilled to bring new attention to their indie game sector by introducing these two new horror games to their Wandering Wizard audience. Spotlighting the new titles while they are in development encourages new eyes to explore the broader catalog of Wandering Wizard games. The immersive nature of these horror games is expected to captivate players, drawing them into the rich, diverse worlds that Wandering Wizard has to offer. This holistic exposure can boost the overall popularity and success of Snail Games' indie branch.

About Snail, Inc. https://snail.com/

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.



About Wandering Wizard https://www.wanderingwizard.com/

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences.

