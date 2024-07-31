Snail Games Expands ARK Universe Bringing Genesis Part 2 Expansion Pack to Nintendo Switch

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail"), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, celebrates the release of Genesis Part 2, the highly anticipated expansion map for ARK: Survival Evolved (ASE), now available for Nintendo Switch users. Building on the success of Genesis Part 1, which marked its one-year anniversary on the platform, Part 2 promises to deliver an even more immersive experience and new challenges for ARK explorers on the Nintendo platform.

ARK: Genesis Part 2 comes as a free download for owners of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition, which includes all the original ARK: Survival Evolved content and its huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Part 1 & 2, or is available within the ARK: Genesis Pass. ARK: Survival Evolved owners can unlock all this content through the ARK: Ultimate Survivor Upgrade. The introduction of Genesis Part 2 is poised to fuel momentum on the Nintendo platform, potentially attracting new players to the ARK franchise.

"The release of Genesis Part 2 on Nintendo Switch underscores our commitment to supporting and expanding the ARK franchise," said Peter Kang, COO of Snail Games. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our community has access to the latest and greatest adventures within the ARK world, and we believe this new expansion will resonate strongly with both existing and new players."

This expansion brings yet another opportunity to drive continued growth and engagement within ARK's community. Snail Games remains committed to expanding to meet the evolving interests of our community and embracing all platforms to make the ARK franchise as accessible to as many players as possible.

