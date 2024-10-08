Snail Games Expands Portfolio with Honeycomb and Two New Titles via Indie Branch, Wandering Wizard

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is excited to announce the acquisition of publishing rights for three new titles: Honeycomb, a sci-fi survival adventure, as well as Castle of Secrets and Stoneguard, through its indie-focused branch, Wandering Wizard. This expansion reflects Snail Games' commitment to delivering diverse, innovative gaming experiences across both mainstream and indie markets.

Honeycomb: The World Beyond , is an upcoming sci-fi survival adventure set to be published by Snail Games, where players assume the role of a bioengineer navigating the mysterious planet Sota7. Players will explore vast biomes, crossbreed alien species, and build a base to support their mission to save humanity. With its focus on bioengineering and exploration, Honeycomb represents Snail Games' dedication to providing a unique gameplay experience within the survival genre.

Snail Games' indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, has also acquired the publishing rights for Castle of Secrets and Stoneguard. These acquisitions align with the Company's mission to support innovative indie developers while tapping into unique storytelling and gameplay experiences that resonate with broad audiences.

Castle of Secrets takes players into the shadowy depths of a psychological horror narrative. Following young Susan's journey through a cursed family legacy, players will navigate eerie 3D environments and unravel dark secrets that bind her family's tragic past. With hand-drawn 2D characters, player-driven story choices, and challenging puzzles, we believe Castle of Secrets delivers an emotionally intense experience potentially making it a powerful, high-engagement title in the indie horror market.

Stoneguard is an immersive survival strategy game set in a dark medieval world where players must protect the magical Lifestone from relentless enemies. Managing resources, building defenses, and crafting weapons are essential to surviving nightly assaults. Developed by a dedicated duo with a deep passion for gaming, Stoneguard combines an indie spirit with innovative design, delivering strategic depth and high replayability. Its distinctive blend of challenging combat and thoughtful strategy could generate broad player appeal, while its strong production model makes it a standout title in the genre and a valuable addition to the Wandering Wizard portfolio.

The addition of Honeycomb, alongside Wandering Wizard's acquisitions, highlights Snail Games' multi-genre approach to broadening its portfolio. This expansion not only diversifies the Company's offerings but also reinforces its focus on strategic growth within the indie gaming sector through lower production costs and potentially high-reward opportunities. Snail Games' commitment to fostering creativity and innovation positions the Company as a key player in both mainstream and indie gaming markets.

