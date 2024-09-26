Snail Games Reports Revenue Growth from ARK: Survival Ascended's Premium Mods and Milestone Unit Sales for ARK: Survival Ascended

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced significant revenue milestones for its survival title, ARK: Survival Ascended (ASA), and the ARK Premium Mods program, demonstrating continued growth and commitment to player-driven content creation.

Since its launch, ARK: Survival Ascended has sold approximately 2.6 million units across all platforms, underscoring the enduring popularity of the franchise and the strength of its growing community. These figures not only reflect the game's stable revenue stream but also highlight our belief regarding potential significant opportunities for further expansion and increased monetization through downloadable content (DLC) and community-driven initiatives.

One clear example of this expansion is Bob's Tall Tales, a DLC expansion for ARK: Survival Ascended, which has sold approximately 400,000 units to date. This robust performance demonstrates the ongoing appetite for additional content within the ARK community and supports the company's strategic decision to continue releasing DLCs, fostering long-term player engagement

Building on the success of traditional expansions, Snail Games USA, in partnership with Overwolf, has harnessed player creativity through the ARK Premium Mods program, generating over $1.6 million USD since its inception. The program gives mod creators the tools to monetize their projects, with 50% of net revenue going directly to the creators themselves. This initiative empowers the community, enabling creators to monetize their passion projects while delivering high-quality, player-driven content that extends the games' lifecycle. The substantial payout to creators reflects Snail Games' commitment to supporting grassroots talent within the ARK ecosystem, ensuring a thriving, creative environment that fosters player engagement and content diversity.

By aligning its interests with the ARK player base and leveraging community-driven content, Snail Games USA has developed a scalable model, driving consistent revenue while maintaining the franchise's competitive edge.

