Snail Games USA Celebrates Strong Early Adoption for ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, Surpassing Three Million Downloads in Three Weeks

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or "the Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, in collaboration with Studio Wildcard, and developer Grove Street Games announced that ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition has surpassed three million downloads within three weeks of its launch. This marks a 100% increase in player downloads compared to the mobile launch of the original ARK: Survival Evolved in 2018. The strong early adoption highlights the game's appeal and accessibility, bringing the survival adventure of the ARK franchise to mobile players across the globe.

Grove Street Games continues to develop content for ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition with a robust roadmap of additional expansion maps coming this year, including Ragnarok, Extinction, Genesis Part 1 and Genesis Part 2.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition continues to expand the franchise's reach by delivering an immersive experience to players across diverse regions. By optimizing the game for mobile devices and lowering hardware requirements, the title's goal is to remove barriers to entry, making it easier for players to engage with the ARK universe from virtually anywhere. This adaptation should expand reach potential and open new opportunities to connect with both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition exemplifies Snail Games' commitment to delivering games that fit seamlessly into the lives of players worldwide, ensuring they remain connected to the action wherever they are.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition is available worldwide on the App Store® and Google Play Store ™

ABOUT SNAIL GAMES

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. https://www.snailgamesusa.com/

ABOUT STUDIO WILDCARD

Since revealing its flagship game ARK: Survival Evolved in 2015, Studio Wildcard has tirelessly strived to bring its dinosaur-filled vision to the masses. With millions of players worldwide, the team has delivered an amazing amount of new content and leveraged cutting-edge technology to keep fans engaged. With a transmedia universe, the ARK story can be discovered on all gaming platforms, within spin-off titles, and now as a new epic narrative featuring a star-studded cast in ARK: The Animated Series on Paramount+. www.studiowildcard.com

ABOUT GROVE STREET GAMES

Located in Gainesville, FL, Grove Street Games has been an influential game developer since 2007. They have delighted fans of the world's greatest games with bold interpretations on new platforms, and have delivered fresh and original games to millions of happy players. They have grown to be a leader in the industry because of their commitment to building incredible and accessible gaming experiences. Their games can be found worldwide across all major gaming devices, including consoles, PC, and mobile. www.grovestreetgames.com

