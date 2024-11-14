Snail Games USA Celebrates Studio Wildcard Surpassing $1 Million in Lifetime Donations through Extra Life And Dives into Upcoming Expansions of the ARK Franchise

Over $130,000 Raised for Children's Miracle Network Through Exclusive Content Reveals and High-Impact Community Engagement

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is proud to share that Studio Wildcard's 10th annual Extra Life charity livestream raised over $130,000, surpassing a cumulative $1 million in donations to Children's Miracle Network. This year's fundraising milestone highlights community engagement and brand loyalty, underscoring ARK's enduring impact in the industry.

During the 24-hour livestream, Studio Wildcard unveiled exclusive previews of upcoming titles and content expansions, including the final installment of ARK: Bob's Tall Tales - Wasteland Wars and ARK: The Animated Series Part 2. Additionally, the team shared updates on ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, a free-to-play mobile game that is currently scheduled to launch this December, which we believe will expand ARK's reach into new demographics and mobile-first markets.

Snail Games USA's commitment to community-driven events like Extra Life reflects a dedication to fostering lasting connections with players and enhancing the ARK franchise's reach and resonance in the market. With a robust pipeline of releases and consistent engagement, we believe that Snail Games USA and Studio Wildcard are well-positioned to maximize ARK's long-term value and continue to cultivate an enduring player base.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Studio Wildcard's 10th annual Extra Life charity livestream raising over $130,000 and surpassing a cumulative $1 million in donations to Children's Miracle Network and the fact that this year's fundraising milestone highlights community engagement and brand loyalty, underscoring ARK's enduring impact in the industry. These forward-looking statements also include information regarding an update on the proposed launch date of ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, a free-to-play mobile game. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

