Snail Games USA Showcases Expanding Indie Portfolio at Steam Scream Fest

Wandering Wizard's Rapid Growth Reflects Commitment to the Indie Market

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is pleased to announce that its indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, will feature a lineup of horror titles during Steam Scream Fest, highlighting the recent growth of its indie portfolio. This event serves as a platform for Wandering Wizard's continued expansion in the indie game market, showcasing its potential to discover and publish high-quality, engaging titles that resonate with a broad player base.

Featured Titles During Steam Scream Fest:

The Cecil — Inspired by the notorious Cecil Hotel, this puzzle horror title plunges players into a mystery filled with paranormal phenomena and shocking twists. The Cecil's latest demo is available for a limited time on Steam!

— Inspired by the notorious Cecil Hotel, this puzzle horror title plunges players into a mystery filled with paranormal phenomena and shocking twists. The Cecil's latest demo is available for a limited time on Steam! Chasmal Fear — A co-op first person shooter horror title rooted in local folklore, Chasmal Fear takes players through a harrowing underground labyrinth, blending teamwork with spine-chilling terror. Chasmal Fear's latest demo is now available for a limited time on Steam!

— A co-op first person shooter horror title rooted in local folklore, Chasmal Fear takes players through a harrowing underground labyrinth, blending teamwork with spine-chilling terror. Chasmal Fear's latest demo is now available for a limited time on Steam! Stoneguard — Set in a grim medieval apocalypse, Stoneguard brings an immersive strategy experience, where players must defend a settlement against relentless threats while managing resources and survivors. For the latest updates wishlist Stoneguard on Steam.

— Set in a grim medieval apocalypse, Stoneguard brings an immersive strategy experience, where players must defend a settlement against relentless threats while managing resources and survivors. For the latest updates wishlist Stoneguard on Steam. Zombie Within — This social deduction game challenges players to either protect their camp or secretly undermine it as a shape-shifting zombie imposter. Zombie Within is on sale during Steam Scream Fest at 50% off!

Wandering Wizard's participation in Steam Scream Fest highlights the proposed rapid expansion of its indie portfolio, a core element of Snail Games USA's strategy to diversify within the indie game market. With four publishing rights acquisitions in the last quarter alone, we anticipate that Wandering Wizard is driving growth by identifying and nurturing innovative indie titles. We believe that this approach not only generates new revenue streams, but also engages a growing audience, complementing Snail Games' broader portfolio.

Steam Scream Fest, running from October 26 to November 2, represents a prime opportunity for Snail Games USA to engage with a broader audience and attract new players to the Wandering Wizard branch. With demos available for The Cecil, and Chasmal Fear, as well as a sale on Zombie Within, the event is expected to generate significant player interest, further accelerating the branch's growth.

For Creators interested in collaboration opportunities for any Wandering Wizard titles please reach out to [email protected] .

For more updates on Wandering Wizard titles join the Wandering Wizard Discord !

About Wandering Wizard https://www.wanderingwizard.com/

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences.

About Snail, Inc. https://snail.com/

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wandering Wizard's potential for rapid growth, reflecting a commitment to the indie market while showcasing its ability to discover and publish what we believe are high-quality, engaging titles that resonate with a broad player base. These forward-looking statements also include information about Wandering Wizard driving growth by identifying and nurturing innovative indie titles, which we believe not only generates new revenue streams but also engages a growing audience, complementing Snail Games' broader portfolio. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Snail, Inc.