Snail, Inc. and Studio Wildcard Celebrate ARK: Survival Ascended's Latest Power Rangers Mod, Highlighting Growth Potential in the ARK Franchise

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment celebrates the integration of the iconic POWER RANGERS franchise into ARK: Survival Ascended via Snail's modding partnership with CurseForge. CurseForge, the world's largest repository of mods and addons for video games, yesterday announced a collaboration with Hasbro to bring the iconic POWER RANGERS franchise into ARK: Survival Ascended. Read the full announcement here .

Complete with unique abilities and gear, this ARK x POWER RANGERS mod adds a fresh layer of excitement to the game. Such additions not only enhance player experience but also demonstrate the game's versatility and commitment to continuous improvement. This mod is a first for the POWER RANGERS and further solidifies ARK: Survival Ascended as a leader in cross-platform in-game modding, with over 100 million mods downloaded across consoles and PCs.

The introduction of the ARK x POWER RANGERS mod showcases Studio Wildcard and Snail, Inc.'s dedication to enhancing the player community's experience and expanding the ARK franchise in innovative ways. Jeremy Stieglitz, co-founder at Studio Wildcard, recently discussed the dynamic modding system of ARK: Survival Ascended on the NAAVIK gaming podcast , emphasizing how it keeps the game fresh and customizable: "One of the unique aspects of ARK's modding structure is the ability to create standalone experiences or stack multiple mods, allowing players to tailor their gameplay uniquely."

ARK: Survival Ascended's robust modding opportunities not only keep the game engaging for users but also address a significant gap in the gaming industry. Stieglitz highlighted the potential for aspiring developers: "the key here for us to think about is how can we fill that gap of somebody who maybe wants to dip their toe into the realm of making a career out of gaming without necessarily having to go and form a studio and raise capital and all that."

ARK's modding program, powered by Unreal Engine 5, offers a unique opportunity for creators to make games with professional tools and directly monetize their content across multiple gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. In this way the modding program lowers the barrier to entry for creators into the gaming market, supports independent game development, and enhances revenue growth through the continuous influx of new, engaging content. A vibrant, engaged player base leads to sustained revenue through game sales, DLCs, and microtransactions. Moreover, the game's ability to continuously attract new players and retain existing ones through innovative mods is a testament to its long-term growth potential.

For a comprehensive look at the 1,500+ mods available for ARK: Survival Ascended, including the newly released ARK x POWER RANGERS mod, visit CurseForge .

