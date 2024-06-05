Snail, Inc. And Studio Wildcard Expand ARK: Survival Ascended with Major Free Update

The Center Map Brings Diverse Biomes, Fresh Challenges and New Creatures

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment is excited to announce a significant update for ARK: Survival Ascended, their leading action-adventure survival game. This free expansion, titled "The Center," introduces a vast new map that is double the size of a standard ARK island, featuring diverse biomes, intricate hand-crafted environments, and numerous new challenges.

The Center offers a classic fantasy aesthetic with an array of diverse biomes, from lava rivers and floating islands to towering mountains and underwater ice caves. The Center also brings new endgame boss encounters, offering special rewards for players who conquer these formidable challenges. This addition provides fresh content and challenges for even the most experienced ARK players.

The Center, which originally started as a custom modded map in ARK: Survival Evolved, has become a beloved staple in the ARK community. Now, this iconic map is making its way to ARK: Survival Ascended, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver an even more immersive and visually stunning experience. The Center map's release is a key part of ARK: Survival Ascended's broader initiative with premium mods created with the advanced UE5 tools, enhancing gameplay with richer environments and more dynamic features.

The expansion also introduces the Shastasaurus, a community-voted, massive underwater dinosaur, and the Pyromane, the first in a new class of premium creatures known as Fantastic Tames. Priced at $4.99, the Pyromane can transform from a tiny, shoulder-mounted kitten to a full-sized, rideable lion, offering versatile combat and utility options.

"The Center expansion exemplifies our commitment to delivering rich and engaging content for ARK: Survival Ascended," said Peter Kang, COO of Snail, Inc. "We believe this update will significantly enhance the player experience and continue to drive strong engagement and growth for our flagship title."

The Center is now available across all platforms, inviting both new players and ARK veterans to embark on this epic adventure.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

