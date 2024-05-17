Snail Inc. Celebrates Bellwright's Early Access Launch Success: 200,000 Units Sold and 822,628 Wishlists Signal Potential Growth

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail" or "the Company"), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, proudly announces the successful Steam Early Access launch of Bellwright, a town-building survival RPG. With over 200,000 units sold on Steam and wishlists doubling to 822,628, Bellwright has shown promise for growth.

Bellwright's immersive gameplay and extensive content have led to a higher level of player retention than previously expected by Snail. Concurrent user numbers consistently surpass the launch day peak, with a significant portion of Bellwright's player base investing over 20 hours in-game.

"We are optimistic by the overwhelming response from the gaming community and look forward to further engaging with our players as we work to bring Bellwright to 1.0" says Peter Kang, COO of Snail Inc.

Stay tuned at https://snail.com/ for further updates on Bellwright's journey.

