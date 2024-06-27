Snail, Inc. Gears Up to Announce Official Title for "Project Hermes" A New Space-Themed Survival Game That Redefines Open-World

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is working on a groundbreaking logistics-driven sandbox survival game set in outer space. Known for their success with the ARK franchise and their latest survival game, Bellwright, Snail Games continues to cement its reputation as a leader in the survival game genre.

After three years of development, Snail Games is ready to reveal their latest survival game. Originally, Snail teased this project as Project Hermes, but Snail is set to announce the new official title by the end of summer 2024. This new game promises to push the boundaries of "open world" gameplay, transforming it into an "open universe" experience.

The game will focus on space exploration, inviting players to discover and settle a vast universe of diverse planets, each brimming with unique wonders and mysteries. As explorers and scientists, players will travel from planet to planet, uncovering secrets of alien civilizations, seeking out rare and exotic creatures, and harnessing resources to tame the deadly biomes they encounter. The Player's ultimate mission: build a legacy that spans across the galaxy.

"Our goal is to create a game that offers players a new level of freedom and discovery," said Primus Majda, Game Director of the new project. "The game is filled with endless possibilities and adventures that will keep players engaged for years to come."



Snail Games is inviting interested gamers to join the "Project Hermes" Discord server ahead of the official game announcement. By joining, members will receive updates and exclusive opportunities to access the game before its public release. The Discord server will offer players a unique opportunity to be part of the game's journey from the name reveal all the way through to release and beyond.



Snail Games continues to strategically focus on the survival genre, which has proven to be a powerhouse in the gaming industry due to its high player retention and potential for expansion. The new space-themed survival game aims to capitalize on these strengths. Snail Games' new title is set to be a potentially captivating experience for players and could become a significant contributor to the robust and sustainable growth of Snail's survival portfolio.

Join the Project Hermes Discord!

