Snail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) ("Snail" or "the Company"), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Tony Tian, Co-Chief Executive Officer commented, "I'm absolutely thrilled and humbled to take the helm as Co-CEO of Snail. This Company has an exceptionally talented team, ground-breaking technologies, and iconic franchises, like ARK, that have fostered passionate gamer communities worldwide. As someone who has been an avid ARK player, I have a deep, personal appreciation for the creativity and innovation of our Snail team. I am excited for Snail's bright future and the opportunity to work with this passionate, talented and dedicated team."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

ARK: Survival Ascended. On October 25, 2023 , the Company launched its flagship remake of the ARK franchise leveraging Unreal Engine 5's stunning graphics and introduced a game-altering cross-platform modding system, ushering in a new era of creativity.

On , the Company launched its flagship remake of the franchise leveraging Unreal Engine 5's stunning graphics and introduced a game-altering cross-platform modding system, ushering in a new era of creativity. Since its launch, ARK: Survival Ascended sold approximately 2.0 million units and has an average of 121,000 daily active users ("DAUs") with a peak of 308,000 DAUs.

sold approximately 2.0 million units and has an average of 121,000 daily active users ("DAUs") with a peak of 308,000 DAUs.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company successfully launched premium mods on PC and will look to expand premium mods' availability to additional platforms in the coming months.

ARK: Survival Evolved . In the three months ended March 31, 2024 , ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of approximately 133,000 DAUs.

In the three months ended , averaged a total of approximately 133,000 DAUs. ARK: Survival Evolved sold approximately 0.6 million units in the first quarter of 2024.

Net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $14.1 million compared to $13.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net revenues was due to an increase in total ARK sales of $5.1 million, an increase in revenue generated from a settlement that was previously deferred of $1.2 million, an increase in sales of the Company's other games of $0.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in Ark Mobile sales of $0.6 million and an increase in deferred revenues of $5.5 million related to the ARK franchise.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $1.8 million compared to a net loss of $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net loss is due to an increase in net revenues of $0.6 million, decreased general and administrative expenses of $2.2 million, and an increase in other income of $0.2 million, partially offset by increased research and development expenses of $0.4 million, increased costs of revenues of $1.2 million and a decrease in benefit from income taxes of $0.3 million.

Bookings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $19.6 million as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the increase was primarily due to the release of ARK: Survival Ascended in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition to increased sales of ARK: Survival Ascended, the Company deferred approximately $5.5 million in revenues during the three months ended March 31, 2024 for the ARK: Survival Ascended DLC's, which have not yet been released.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was a loss of $1.9 million compared to a loss of $3.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to the decrease in net loss of $1.2 million and a decrease in benefit from income taxes of $0.3 million.

As of March 31, 2024, unrestricted cash was $16.1 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail's operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues, excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.



Three Months ended March 31,

2024 2023

(in millions) Total net revenue $ 14.1 $ 13.5 Change in deferred net revenue 5.5 (0.2) Bookings $ 19.6 $ 13.3

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit from) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net loss to EBITDA:



Three Months ended March 31,

2024 2023

(in millions) Net loss $ (1.8) $ (3.0) Interest income and interest income – related parties (0.1) - Interest expense and interest expense – related parties 0.4 0.3 Benefit from income taxes (0.5) (0.8) Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment 0.1 0.1 EBITDA $ (1.9) $ (3.4)

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 PM ET today to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, on its business and the global economy generally; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Company's current program to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under this share repurchase program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail's financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS













Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,068,729

$ 15,198,123 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $523,500 as of March 31, 2024 and December

31, 2023 7,375,179

25,134,808 Accounts receivable - related party 2,585,213

- Loan and interest receivable - related party 104,252

103,753 Prepaid expenses - related party 4,337,556

6,044,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,419,201

639,693 Prepaid taxes 9,459,348

9,529,755 Total current assets 42,349,478

56,650,536







Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,117,310

1,116,196 Accounts receivable - related party, net of current portion 6,000,592

7,500,592 Prepaid expenses - related party 10,842,748

7,784,062 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,599,728

4,682,066 Intangible assets, net - other 271,517

271,717 Deferred income taxes 10,803,281

10,247,500 Other noncurrent assets 169,047

164,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,138,285

2,440,690 Total assets $ 78,291,986

$ 90,857,529







LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,901,360

$ 12,102,929 Accounts payable - related parties 16,951,062

23,094,436 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,425,882

2,887,193 Interest payable - related parties 527,770

527,770 Revolving loan 3,000,000

6,000,000 Notes payable -

2,333,333 Convertible notes, net of discount 702,284

797,361 Current portion of long-term promissory note 2,791,438

2,811,923 Current portion of deferred revenue 21,937,421

19,252,628 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,540,086

1,505,034 Total current liabilities 59,777,303

71,312,607







Accrued expenses 254,731

254,731 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 17,102,747

15,064,078 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,023,216

1,425,494 Total liabilities 78,157,997

88,056,910







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 9,357,749 shares issued and

8,007,474 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and 9,275,420 shares issued and 7,925,145

shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 935

927 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,748,580 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 2,875

2,875 Additional paid-in capital 25,304,692

26,171,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (273,680)

(254,383) Accumulated deficit (15,728,654)

(13,949,325) Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) (3,671,806)

(3,671,806) Total Snail, Inc. equity 5,634,362

8,299,863 Noncontrolling interests (5,500,373)

(5,499,244) Total stockholders' equity 133,989

2,800,619 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 78,291,986

$ 90,857,529

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023







Revenues, net $ 14,115,729

$ 13,458,488 Cost of revenues 12,041,698

10,860,937







Gross profit 2,074,031

2,597,551







Operating expenses:





General and administrative 2,282,040

4,525,751 Research and development 1,776,522

1,373,797 Advertising and marketing 141,030

104,549 Depreciation and amortization 82,338

115,060 Total operating expenses 4,281,930

6,119,157







Loss from operations (2,207,899)

(3,521,606)







Other income (expense):





Interest income 99,762

31,473 Interest income - related parties 499

493 Interest expense (395,964)

(294,583) Other income 227,066

8,175 Foreign currency transaction loss 18,128

(2,367) Total other income (expense), net (50,509)

(256,809)







Loss before benefit from income taxes (2,258,408)

(3,778,415)







Benefit from income taxes (477,950)

(805,818)







Net loss (1,780,458)

(2,972,597)







Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,129)

(1,219)







Net loss attributable to Snail, Inc. $ (1,779,329)

$ (2,971,378)







Comprehensive loss statement:













Net loss $ (1,780,458)

$ (2,972,597)







Other comprehensive income (loss) related to currency translation adjustments, net of tax (19,297)

2,320







Total comprehensive loss $ (1,799,755)

$ (2,970,277)























Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders:





Basic $ (385,722)

$ (642,340) Diluted $ (385,722)

$ (642,340)







Net loss attributable to Class B common stockholders:





Basic $ (1,393,607)

$ (2,329,038) Diluted $ (1,393,607)

$ (2,329,038)







Loss per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders:





Basic $ (0.05)

$ (0.08) Diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.08)







Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders:





Basic 7,957,031

7,928,742 Diluted 7,957,031

7,928,742







Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to Class B common stockholders:





Basic 28,748,580

28,748,580 Diluted 28,748,580

28,748,580

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (1,780,458)

$ (2,972,597) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties -

695,652 Amortization - intangible assets - other 200

201 Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts 47,729

8,911 Accretion - convertible notes 181,754

- Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 82,338

115,060 Stock-based compensation expense (926,875)

152,595 Interest income from restricted escrow deposit -

(9,874) Deferred taxes, net (555,781)

-







Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 17,759,629

(230,885) Accounts receivable - related party (1,085,213)

47,744 Prepaid expenses - related party (1,351,838)

(2,500,000) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,779,508)

(632,240) Prepaid taxes 70,407

- Accounts payable (1,938,654)

(1,248,355) Accounts payable - related parties (6,143,374)

(377,476) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (461,311)

443,528 Interest receivable - related party (499)

(493) Lease liabilities (64,821)

(49,411) Deferred revenue 4,723,462

(151,130) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,777,187

(6,708,770)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments on promissory note (20,484)

(26,503) Repayments on notes payable (2,333,333)

(1,666,667) Repayments on convertible notes (269,550)

- Repayments on revolving loan (3,000,000)

- Purchase of treasury stock -

(257,093) Payments of capitalized offering costs -

(92,318) Payments of offering costs in accounts payable (262,914)

- Net cash used in financing activities (5,886,281)

(2,042,581)







Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (19,186)

2,074







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 871,720

(8,749,277)







Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 16,314,319

19,238,185







Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 17,186,039

$ 10,488,908







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 171,101

$ 285,672 Income taxes $ 1,871

$ 182,387 Noncash finance activity during the period for:





Debt converted to equity $ (60,000)

$ -

SOURCE Snail, Inc.