Snail's Steam Summer Sale and Game Updates Aimed at Boosting Player Engagement and Potential Revenue Growth

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail"), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced its participation in the Steam Summer Sale event running now until July 11, 2024. This strategic move caters to Snail's objectives to increase sales and expand its global footprint in the gaming community by leveraging the Steam platform.

As part of the summer sale, Bellwright, Snail's most recently released early access title, will be on sale with a 10% discount. New players who join the medieval adventure will get to experience the game's latest update which introduces major quality of life enhancements, including improved settlement storage management, an expanded outpost delivery system, refined villager behaviors as well as the ability to practice combat skills in single player and co-op modes, and much more. Watch the Bellwright update trailers, here: https://youtu.be/o4czSNaAccY & https://youtu.be/-VyHV9_wM-E

Snail's flagship survival franchise ARK is also seeing significant discounts on key titles such as ARK Survival Ascended (20%off), PixARK (75% off), and ARK Park (80% off). Aligning with the Steam Summer Sale, PixARK also received a new update adding another tamable creature in-game. The Ice Demon Scorpion, a small yet powerful magical beast from extremely cold regions, uses its pincers for attack and defense, and its icicle-shooting tail poses a significant threat, though its inability to move while firing makes it vulnerable to clever opponents. Learn more on Steam!

Snail's indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, is capitalizing on the Summer Sale by offering significant discounts on titles like West Hunt. The game has received a new update, enhancing its multiplayer experience by expanding lobbies to support up to 8 players. This improvement allows more gamers to join the Wild West adventure at once and is now available at a 50% discount. Zombie Within, is also receiving an update to add new impostor zombie classes and daily login rewards and is at 50% off during the sale!

Many more titles, including Survivor Mercs, Last Oasis, and Atlas, are also on sale, offering gamers a wide range of experiences at discounted prices. By participating in the Steam Summer Sale, Snail aims to expand its player reach significantly. The sale is anticipated to attract new attention to Snail's signature titles, potentially expanding player reach and boosting sales.

About Snail Games https://snail.com/



Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward Thinking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's intent, belief or current expectations, including a Steam Summer Sale, which initiative is a strategic move catering to Snail's objectives to increase sales and expand its global footprint in the gaming community by leveraging the Steam platform. These forward-looking statements include information about Snail's commitment to expanding player reach and how participation in the Steam Summer Sale may affect reach and sales. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of (i) the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and (ii) the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on May 15, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Snail, Inc.