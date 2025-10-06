Snak King Names Michael Axelrod as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran CPG leader brings proven track record of growth, innovation, and team building to accelerate the company's next chapter

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snak King , one of the nation's largest manufacturers of private-label and branded salty snacks, today announced the appointment of Michael Axelrod as Chief Executive Officer. Axelrod succeeds Barry Levin, who has led the company for more than four decades and grown the business from a one-room, one-machine manufacturer of pork rinds into the international enterprise it is today. Barry will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Axelrod brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. He has held executive positions at TreeHouse Foods, Whirlpool Corporation, and Kraft/Mondelez Foods. Most recently, Axelrod served as Chief Executive Officer of Del Real Foods, where he oversaw significant revenue growth, national expansion, and operational improvements that positioned the company for long-term success.

"Barry has built an exceptional company with a reputation for quality, customer trust, and innovation," said Axelrod. "It is an honor to follow in his footsteps, and I look forward to working with the Snak King team to build on that foundation as we pursue the next phase of growth and value creation."

Levin added: "Building Snak King over the last four decades with so many remarkable teammates has been a great privilege, and I am proud of the business we have grown together. I am confident that Mike is the right leader to guide Snak King forward and continue to deliver for our customers, employees, and partners."

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, Snak King manufactures a wide range of products, including tortilla chips, rolled tortilla chips, popcorn, potato chips, extruded snacks, and nut clusters. Its portfolio includes both private-label products for leading retailers and a set of established in-house brands such as El Sabroso, The Whole Earth, Granny Goose, and Jensen's Orchard.

"Mike has a demonstrated record of driving growth and leading organizations through important transitions," said Bill Lovette, Partner at Falfurrias Capital Partners, which invested in Snak King in 2024. "His combination of operational discipline, customer orientation, and strategic vision makes him the right leader to guide Snak King into its next chapter."

About Snak King

Snak King is one of the largest snack food manufacturers in the United States, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of salty snack products for both private-label and co-manufacturing customers, as well as for its own branded portfolio.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in growth companies. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, risk & integration, talent, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

