Snake River Manufacturing Subsidiary, SRM-Double L, Introduces "The Legend" Harvester in U.S.

ease of driving through an ergonomic joystick,

a Bluetooth display tablet,

customizable functions,

a 60-inch cleaning table,

easy to use start row, and

a 48-inch cross, rear side elevator with a gentle incline.

These features create the type of hardworking harvester—that Double L is known for—while incorporating preferred technology for the potato industry.

Byron Duffin, Double L Brand President, stated, "Our engineering team listened to what our customers wanted in a new harvester, and they delivered with Double L's best offering yet, The Legend." Duffin continued, "SRM-Double L is committed to the potato farming industry and will continue to introduce new products based on customer insight."

Grant Flaharty, Snake River Manufacturing CEO, reiterated Duffin's view, "Our team at SRM-Double L is focused on the future lineup of equipment that blends the best in technology with the practical features that our farmers need."

Double L is currently selling The Legend in all US, potato and sugar beet producing states.

About Snake River Manufacturing and SRM-Double L

Snake River Manufacturing is the parent company of both SRM-Kodiak and Double L. Combined, we employ over 125 team members in Southern Idaho and across the US. Snake River Manufacturing develops, manufactures, and sells equipment ranging from potato planting and harvesting/storage to commercial snow blowers. Snake River is innovating to make the world more productive ™ in every category we represent.

SRM-Double L is a leader in equipment manufacturing for the potato, sugar beet, nut, and peanut industries. The SRM-Double L equipment lineup encompasses planters, windrowers, pilers and conveyors. SRM-Double L equipment is available through a dealer network and through direct sales.

Learn more about our brands at www.doublelglobal.com or www.kodiakamerica.us and follow Snake River Manufacturing on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

