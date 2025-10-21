SNAME Maritime Convention 2025: A Full Suite of Events Set for Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 29‑31, 2025

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME) is gearing up for its 132nd annual SNAME Maritime Convention (SMC 2025), which will be held October 29‑31, 2025 at the Hilton Norfolk The Main. This year's convention promises to deliver an expanded program, featuring technical panels, a keynote address, gala dinner, awards & medal presentations, a student design competition, president's reception, and more.

With the theme "Technology Transfer - Bringing Global Best Practices to the Maritime Industry", this year's convention will deliver an action‑packed program including keynote addresses, panels, technical sessions, student competitions, awards, and networking events that promise to unite individuals from industry, academia, and government from around the world.

Pre-Convention Program Highlights (October 29)

Pre‑Convention Courses: Pre‑Convention short courses and workshops will offer deep dives into specialized topics for PDH certification credits.

FAST Conference: (FAST 2025) will convene under the theme "Connecting the Dots in High‑Speed Craft Digital Design" . Attendees will explore topics such as novel hull forms, propulsion systems (including electric and alternative fuels) high‑speed craft, regulatory issues, safety, and environmental impacts.

Student Ship Tour: Tours of the Colonna's Shipyard will be offered for students giving on‑site exposure to real‑world vessels and operations.

Key Convention Features (October 30-31)

Keynote Session: Rebuilding America's Shipbuilding Power – A Call to Action will discuss critical issues facing U.S. shipbuilding today.

Panel Sessions: Panel presentations will convene experts to present topical issues, including icebreaker design and construction, integrated digital environment (IDE), energy transition, and nuclear power for commercial vessels.

Technical sessions : Tracks covering ship production & repair, alternative fuels, environmental challenges, marine engineering, safety & regulation, and more.

PDH Credits & Continuing Education: Technical Sessions and pre-con courses providing Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits.

Student Design Competition: The competition challenges university teams to create cutting‑edge vessel designs. Winners will be announced and awarded during the President's Reception.

Student Paper Awards: Outstanding student papers, both undergraduate and graduate, will be recognized. These include prizes and awards in multiple categories.

President's Reception: A special reception hosted by Richard Mueller, President of SNAME, will welcome attendees, offering an informal setting for networking.

Awards Gala Dinner: A formal evening event will bring together all participants to celebrate accomplishments, hear speeches, present medals and awards, and recognize outstanding contributions to the maritime field.

Members Lounge: A Members Lounge will offer a relaxed, informal space for networking, catching up with peers, or recharging.

Silent Art Auction: In recognition of maritime heritage and culture, the Convention will host a silent art auction, featuring works by commissioned maritime artists.

"SMC is where the maritime engineering community converges to share breakthroughs, collaborate across disciplines, and chart a collective course for the future," said Rich Mueller, SNAME President. "We are excited to return to Norfolk, VA to host the 2025 Convention and we expect outstanding participation, fresh technical insights, and sustained impact on our industry."

Sponsors

SMC is supported by generous sponsors and corporate affiliates including:

Media Partners

SNAME's collaborates with industry media partners which include:

When & Where

Dates: Pre‑Convention activities begin Wednesday, October 29; technical sessions, panels, and all main programming take place on Thursday & Friday, October 30‑31.

Venue: Hilton Norfolk The Main, Norfolk, Virginia.

Register: SMC HOME - SNAME Maritime Convention 2025. Online registration by Cvent

Why Attend

Attendees will:

Engage in rich technical sessions that highlight emerging research and real‑world best practices.

Participate in panel discussions where experts exchange views on topical issues affecting our industry.

Participate in or witness the student competition and paper awards showcasing fresh innovation and academic excellence.

Network with industry leaders, innovators, educators, and fellow professionals.

Celebrate achievements: medalists, awardees, and those who have contributed outstanding service or technical advances in the maritime field.

Enjoy social and ceremonial events that build connections: the President's Reception, Gala Dinner, and Awards Banquet.

About SNAME

Founded in 1893, The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit professional society dedicated to advancing the art, science and practice of naval architecture, marine engineering, ocean engineering and other marine-related professions. With more than 4,000 members in 95 countries, SNAME connects maritime and ocean professionals from academia, industry, and government into a vibrant international network. For more information, visit www.sname.org.

